en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Delhi High Court to Decide on Widow’s Plea for Late-Term Abortion

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
Delhi High Court to Decide on Widow’s Plea for Late-Term Abortion

Delhi High Court has reserved judgment on a case involving a 23-year-old widow who has petitioned for legal permission to terminate her 27-week pregnancy. The petitioner’s counsel, Dr. Amit Mishra, has argued that the continuation of the pregnancy is infringing on her privacy rights due to her severe depression and suicidal ideation.

High Court Referencing Supreme Court Rulings

The High Court has made references to a Supreme Court judgment that allows for the termination of pregnancy at this advanced stage in certain circumstances. The initial medical board at the AIIMS Hospital did not recommend termination; however, a subsequent psychiatric evaluation revealed that the petitioner is indeed suffering from severe depression and poses a risk to herself and others, including the unborn fetus.

Further Psychiatric Evaluation Ordered

After considering the initial report, the court has ordered a further psychiatric evaluation. The petitioner’s situation has been further complicated by the death of her husband on October 9, 2023, which has significantly contributed to her mental distress. The final decision on whether she will be allowed to medically terminate her pregnancy will be made by the High Court on Thursday.

Case Highlights the Complexities of Abortion Law

This case underscores the complexities of abortion laws and the necessity for a nuanced approach that takes into account a woman’s mental and physical health. While the rights of the unborn child are of paramount importance, it is equally essential to consider the psychological well-being of the mother. The court’s final decision in this case will be keenly watched as it could potentially influence future judgments in similar cases.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Invivyd Inc. Seeks FDA Authorization for Groundbreaking COVID-19 Antibody, VYD222

By Wojciech Zylm

Voyager Therapeutics CEO to Speak at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Shivani Chauhan

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Unveils New Patent to Improve Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco

By Salman Khan

Three-Day Water Diet: A Road to Enhanced Health, Explained by Dr. Jin ...
@Health · 3 mins
Three-Day Water Diet: A Road to Enhanced Health, Explained by Dr. Jin ...
heart comment 0
UK’s DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs

By Shivani Chauhan

UK's DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs
Amy Dowden: A Dance with Cancer and Hopes for a New Year

By Israel Ojoko

Amy Dowden: A Dance with Cancer and Hopes for a New Year
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia

By Mazhar Abbas

Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs

By Waqas Arain

Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs
Latest Headlines
World News
Major League Baseball: Imagining the Unforeseen Trades Before Spring Training
32 seconds
Major League Baseball: Imagining the Unforeseen Trades Before Spring Training
Florida's Republican Party Braces for Leadership Change Amidst Controversy
40 seconds
Florida's Republican Party Braces for Leadership Change Amidst Controversy
Invivyd Inc. Seeks FDA Authorization for Groundbreaking COVID-19 Antibody, VYD222
2 mins
Invivyd Inc. Seeks FDA Authorization for Groundbreaking COVID-19 Antibody, VYD222
Voyager Therapeutics CEO to Speak at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Voyager Therapeutics CEO to Speak at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
NYPD's Encryption Plan Sparks Debate on Transparency and Public Safety
2 mins
NYPD's Encryption Plan Sparks Debate on Transparency and Public Safety
Brazilian President Lula Sanctions Budget Law for 2024 with Controversial Vetoes
2 mins
Brazilian President Lula Sanctions Budget Law for 2024 with Controversial Vetoes
XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Unveils New Patent to Improve Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment
2 mins
XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Unveils New Patent to Improve Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment
Expansion of BRICS: A New Chapter in Global Economic Dynamics
3 mins
Expansion of BRICS: A New Chapter in Global Economic Dynamics
Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco
3 mins
Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app