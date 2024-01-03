Delhi High Court to Decide on Widow’s Plea for Late-Term Abortion

Delhi High Court has reserved judgment on a case involving a 23-year-old widow who has petitioned for legal permission to terminate her 27-week pregnancy. The petitioner’s counsel, Dr. Amit Mishra, has argued that the continuation of the pregnancy is infringing on her privacy rights due to her severe depression and suicidal ideation.

High Court Referencing Supreme Court Rulings

The High Court has made references to a Supreme Court judgment that allows for the termination of pregnancy at this advanced stage in certain circumstances. The initial medical board at the AIIMS Hospital did not recommend termination; however, a subsequent psychiatric evaluation revealed that the petitioner is indeed suffering from severe depression and poses a risk to herself and others, including the unborn fetus.

Further Psychiatric Evaluation Ordered

After considering the initial report, the court has ordered a further psychiatric evaluation. The petitioner’s situation has been further complicated by the death of her husband on October 9, 2023, which has significantly contributed to her mental distress. The final decision on whether she will be allowed to medically terminate her pregnancy will be made by the High Court on Thursday.

Case Highlights the Complexities of Abortion Law

This case underscores the complexities of abortion laws and the necessity for a nuanced approach that takes into account a woman’s mental and physical health. While the rights of the unborn child are of paramount importance, it is equally essential to consider the psychological well-being of the mother. The court’s final decision in this case will be keenly watched as it could potentially influence future judgments in similar cases.