Delhi High Court Dismisses Plea for Inclusion of Traditional Indian Healthcare in National Scheme

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking the inclusion of Indian healthcare systems such as ayurveda, yoga, and naturopathy in the National Health Protection Mission, known as Ayushman Bharat or Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). The plea, which found no representation from either side, was dismissed on grounds of non-prosecution.

PM-JAY: A Focal Point of Contention

The initiative, PM-JAY, offers a health coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh to more than 12 crore underprivileged families. However, the PIL argued that the vision of PM-JAY was predominantly limited to allopathic hospitals and disregarded India's traditional medical systems. These include Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Siddha, Unani, and Homoeopathy, systems that are deeply rooted in India's cultural heritage and have demonstrated efficacy in addressing modern healthcare needs.

A Voice for Indigenous Systems

The petitioner, lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, contended that the exclusion of these systems from PM-JAY was not only contrary to the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution but also deviated from India's commitment to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which encompasses the right to health. The government had been previously asked to respond to these concerns but the recent court decision has dismissed the plea without further deliberation.

Ayushman Bharat: A Closer Look

Launched in 2018, the Ayushman Bharat scheme was designed to provide health coverage for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. Under this scheme, the PMJAY provides health coverage of ₹5 lakh per family per year. However, the contention remains that the scheme primarily covers allopathy hospitals and dispensaries, thereby excluding indigenous medical systems from its ambit.