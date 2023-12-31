Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births

In Singapore, a rising concern has emerged as more women are opting to delay childbirth. Experts are warning that this trend, coupled with the increasing usage of artificial insemination, might lead to a higher rate of premature births. Currently, one in every ten births in the country is premature, a ratio that has remained steady over the past five years.

The Maternal Age Factor

Delayed maternity is becoming more common in Singapore. This delay is attributed to various factors, including career focus and financial planning among others. However, increased maternal age is a known risk factor for premature birth, and the trend of delayed childbearing could potentially intensify the rate of premature births.

Statistics and Survival Rates

The National University Hospital (NUH) reports an encouraging survival rate for premature babies. Babies born at 24 weeks of gestation have a survival rate of 70%, and those over 28 weeks have a rate of 95%. While these figures are hopeful, the potential rise in premature births due to changes in family planning cannot be ignored.

Supportive Measures

Addressing these concerns, NUH is taking measures to support families with premature babies. They have increased the hiring of psychological counselors for mental health support, and introduced a rental program for medical equipment to assist in the babies’ recovery at home. Likewise, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) reports a 10% premature birth rate but has seen an increased survival rate for super-premature babies to 80% over the past decade. KKH stresses the significance of early detection to reduce premature births and has established a consultant and mutual aid group to provide comprehensive support to the families of premature infants.

The possibility of a rise in the premature birth rate in Singapore, driven by delayed childbearing and the increased utilization of artificial insemination, is a significant concern. The healthcare sector is responding proactively, with hospitals taking measures to support families and to enhance survival rates of premature infants. However, the situation warrants continuous monitoring and response to ensure the health and wellbeing of both mothers and babies.