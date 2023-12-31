en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:11 pm EST
Delayed Childbirth in Singapore: A Potential Rise in Premature Births

In Singapore, a rising concern has emerged as more women are opting to delay childbirth. Experts are warning that this trend, coupled with the increasing usage of artificial insemination, might lead to a higher rate of premature births. Currently, one in every ten births in the country is premature, a ratio that has remained steady over the past five years.

The Maternal Age Factor

Delayed maternity is becoming more common in Singapore. This delay is attributed to various factors, including career focus and financial planning among others. However, increased maternal age is a known risk factor for premature birth, and the trend of delayed childbearing could potentially intensify the rate of premature births.

Statistics and Survival Rates

The National University Hospital (NUH) reports an encouraging survival rate for premature babies. Babies born at 24 weeks of gestation have a survival rate of 70%, and those over 28 weeks have a rate of 95%. While these figures are hopeful, the potential rise in premature births due to changes in family planning cannot be ignored.

Supportive Measures

Addressing these concerns, NUH is taking measures to support families with premature babies. They have increased the hiring of psychological counselors for mental health support, and introduced a rental program for medical equipment to assist in the babies’ recovery at home. Likewise, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) reports a 10% premature birth rate but has seen an increased survival rate for super-premature babies to 80% over the past decade. KKH stresses the significance of early detection to reduce premature births and has established a consultant and mutual aid group to provide comprehensive support to the families of premature infants.

The possibility of a rise in the premature birth rate in Singapore, driven by delayed childbearing and the increased utilization of artificial insemination, is a significant concern. The healthcare sector is responding proactively, with hospitals taking measures to support families and to enhance survival rates of premature infants. However, the situation warrants continuous monitoring and response to ensure the health and wellbeing of both mothers and babies.

0
Health Singapore
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations

By Geeta Pillai

Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH

By BNN Correspondents

Iran and Indonesia to Establish Groundbreaking Robotic Telesurgery Center

By BNN Correspondents

METI's Call to Action: A New Year's Resolution to Combat Obesity ...
@Health · 11 mins
METI's Call to Action: A New Year's Resolution to Combat Obesity ...
heart comment 0
Utah’s Governor Raises Alarm on Youth Mental Health Crisis Linked to Social Media

By BNN Correspondents

Utah's Governor Raises Alarm on Youth Mental Health Crisis Linked to Social Media
Six Expert-Recommended Hot Beverages to Keep You Warm and Healthy This Winter

By Salman Khan

Six Expert-Recommended Hot Beverages to Keep You Warm and Healthy This Winter
Embracing Tranquility: Expert Tips for Stress Management and Mental Well-being in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Embracing Tranquility: Expert Tips for Stress Management and Mental Well-being in 2024
Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the ‘Tech Billionaire Body’

By BNN Correspondents

Mark Zuckerberg and the Rise of the 'Tech Billionaire Body'
Latest Headlines
World News
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
12 seconds
St. Thomas University's 'A Winter's Play': Challenging Stereotypes in Sports and Aging
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
2 mins
Arsenal's Premier League Title Challenge Dented by Resilient Fulham
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
3 mins
Premier League Managers Brace for AFCON and Asian Cup Impact
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
4 mins
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
4 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
5 mins
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
5 mins
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
8 mins
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
10 mins
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
4 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
19 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app