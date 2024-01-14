DeKalb Police Rally Community in Search for Missing Man with Dementia

The DeKalb Police Department has issued a public plea for help in locating James ‘Jimmy’ Flowers, a 77-year-old man who vanished from his Decatur residence on Saturday morning. The disappearance of Mr. Flowers, who suffers from dementia, has amplified concerns, triggering a Mattie’s Call – Georgia’s emergency alert for missing persons at critical risk.

Profile of the Missing

James Flowers, affectionately known as Jimmy, is described as a Black man, standing 6 feet 1 inch tall, and weighing approximately 205 pounds. He was last observed at his home in the 600 block of Ladson Court in Decatur, just before 6 a.m. At the time, he was clothed in dark blue, plaid pajama pants, a white shirt, a black jacket, and a black Kangol or Alpha Phi Alpha hat.

Police Plea for Public Assistance

The DeKalb Police Department has fervently requested the public’s assistance in this pressing matter. Cognizant of Mr. Flowers’ medical condition and the urgency of his safe return, the police are appealing to anyone with information about his whereabouts to promptly contact 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710. The involvement of the community in such instances can often be a decisive factor in the safe resolution of such cases.

The Weight of Dementia

The disappearance of Jimmy Flowers underscores the painful reality of living with dementia. As families grapple with the emotional toll, the case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of our elderly population, particularly those battling cognitive disorders. It highlights the urgent need for vigilant care, support mechanisms, and community involvement to safeguard those susceptible to such risks.