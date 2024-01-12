en English
Health

Déjà Vu, Jamais Vu and Their Cognitive Implications: A Peek Into the Mind’s Intricacies

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Déjà Vu, Jamais Vu and Their Cognitive Implications: A Peek Into the Mind's Intricacies

Déjà vu and jamais vu are intriguing phenomena that have puzzled scientists and laymen alike. Researchers have recently discovered intriguing insights about these occurrences, revealing that déjà vu is a signal from our brain indicating a glitch in our memory system’s ‘fact checking’ process. In contrast, jamais vu, the sensation where familiar things suddenly seem strange and unfamiliar, is its opposite.

Unraveling the Enigma of Jamais Vu

Far rarer and more unsettling than déjà vu, jamais vu does not always require actions such as staring or repetition to trigger it. A study involving 94 undergraduates who wrote the same word repeatedly showed that about 70% experienced jamais vu. The feeling often surfaced after approximately 33 repetitions, particularly with familiar words. A subsequent experiment with the word ‘the’ led to 55% of participants experiencing jamais vu after only 27 repetitions.

Reality Check from the Brain

The sensation of jamais vu can signal that an activity has become too automatic or repetitive, leading to a ‘reality check’ from our brain. This prompts us to refocus our attention, indicating an innate mechanism to maintain cognitive flexibility. Understanding this phenomenon may have significant implications for understanding and treating obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), a condition where compulsive repetition can make reality seem to slip away.

Recognition and Further Implications

The research has garnered recognition with an Ig Nobel prize for literature, an award that celebrates scientific works that first make people laugh, then think. These findings not only enlighten our understanding of memory and cognition but also offer new perspectives for the treatment of mental health disorders such as OCD.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

