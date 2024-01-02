en English
Health

Defying Myeloma: The Story of John Cadwallader and Advances in Cancer Treatment

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Eleven years since being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer that originates in the plasma cells of the bone marrow, John Cadwallader, an environmental engineer from the UK, stands as a testament to the advances in myeloma treatment. Cadwallader, who was told by UK doctors in 2012 that only palliative care was available for his condition, decided to take proactive steps to extend his life.

Defying The Odds with CAR T-Cell Therapy

After extensive research, Cadwallader secured a spot in a trial for CAR T-cell therapy at the Mayo Clinic in Florida in 2022. This form of immunotherapy has shown promising results in a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, with a 74% reduction in cancer progression or death for myeloma patients for whom standard drugs no longer worked.

Unveiling The Potential of CAR-T Cells in Cancer Treatment

A recent study revealed the efficacy of csGRP78 CAR-T cells in killing both lung cancer cells and cancer stemlike cells. This breakthrough resulted in the elimination of tumor xenografts in vivo, with no evidence of relapse after 63 days of tumor clearance and no detrimental impact on other body organs. This discovery further supports the potential of CAR-T cells as a promising therapy for various forms of cancer.

Advances in Cancer Therapies

The FDA has granted approval to several new cancer therapies, including enfortumab vedotin, belzutifan, and eflornithine, to treat different types of cancers. These approvals herald a new era of personalized cancer treatment, offering hope to patients like Cadwallader. However, it is important to note that there have been reports of T-cell malignancies among patients who have undergone CD19- or BCMA-directed autologous CAR T-cell immunotherapies.

Despite the non-specific symptoms of myeloma, such as back pain, leading to delayed diagnoses, the proactive approach of patients like Cadwallader, combined with advances in treatment, have significantly improved survival rates. Cadwallader’s story is a beacon of hope in the fight against myeloma, a disease that affects about 24,000 people in the UK annually.

Health United Kingdom
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

