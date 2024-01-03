en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Defying Global Trends: The COVID-19 Enigma in Kenya and Africa

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:01 pm EST
Defying Global Trends: The COVID-19 Enigma in Kenya and Africa

In a surprising turn of events, scientists from the United States and the United Kingdom have turned their focus towards the unexpectedly low fatality rates of Coronavirus in Kenya and across Africa. While global deaths have reached a staggering 898,000 due to the pandemic, Kenya has reported only 589 deaths as of September 9, 2020, since their first case on March 13. This massive disparity has piqued the interest of the scientific community, leading to an in-depth investigation into possible contributing factors.

World Health Organisation’s Projections vs Reality

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had projected grim numbers for Africa at the onset of the pandemic. It was estimated that Coronavirus could result in 83,000 to 190,000 deaths and infect between 29 million to 44 million people in Africa within the first year if not properly managed. However, these projections have not come to pass, leaving everyone intrigued and baffled.

Role of BCG and Oral Polio Vaccines

Some researchers have speculated on a potential explanation for the lower than anticipated death rates. They believe that widespread immunization with the BCG (Bacille Calmette-Guerin tuberculosis vaccine) and oral polio vaccines, common in the region, might be playing a significant role in this phenomenon. This hypothesis, however, warrants further investigation to affirm its validity.

COVID-19 Vaccination Status and Response

A crucial study focused on the COVID-19 vaccination status and the response of foreigners of African descent who were in China during the January 2023 Omicron driven COVID-19 wave. This cross-sectional online survey involved 266 participants, with 87.2% being vaccinated and 53.1% having taken at least two shots. Sinovac was the most used vaccine brand. The study found that 21.4% reported infection with COVID-19 during the January 2023 Omicron wave, with 14.0% reporting breakthrough infections. Interestingly, there was no significant difference in the risk of getting infected with COVID-19 between unvaccinated and vaccinated participants.

Looking Forward: Understanding COVID-19 in Africa

These findings underscore the necessity for future studies to capture critical COVID-19 information on Africans in China for more tailored responses to future outbreaks. The state of COVID-19 in Africa, particularly in Kenya, remains an enigma that the global scientific community aims to unravel. The lower than expected fatality rates, despite the pandemic’s severe global impact, suggests a unique interplay of factors that are yet to be fully understood. As the world continues to grapple with the virus, understanding these disparities will be crucial in informing future public health strategies.

0
Africa Health Science & Technology
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sub-Saharan Africa Marks 15th Year as World's Costliest Remittance Region

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Afreximbank Pledges Support for Enugu State's Development and Investment Projects

By Salman Khan

Earliest Known Human Architecture Discovered in Zambia

By BNN Correspondents

Harnessing Sunflower Power: A Fight against Malaria in Africa

By Mazhar Abbas

Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Depa ...
@Africa · 41 mins
Jordan Ayew Reflects on Crucial Crystal Palace Win Ahead of AFCON Depa ...
heart comment 0
Nigeria’s NADDC Proposes Ban on Importation of Used Vehicles Over 20 Years Old

By BNN Correspondents

Nigeria's NADDC Proposes Ban on Importation of Used Vehicles Over 20 Years Old
Nigeria Suspends Accreditation of Degrees from Benin, Togo amid Fraud Allegations

By Nimrah Khatoon

Nigeria Suspends Accreditation of Degrees from Benin, Togo amid Fraud Allegations
A New Dawn of Power Supply in Gombe State Promises Economic Growth

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

A New Dawn of Power Supply in Gombe State Promises Economic Growth
Chelsea’s Striker Conundrum: Mauricio Pochettino Eyes Internal Solution

By Salman Khan

Chelsea's Striker Conundrum: Mauricio Pochettino Eyes Internal Solution
Latest Headlines
World News
Harnessing Hockey for Health: Iowa Wild and LifeServe Blood Center Rally Community in Blood Drive
23 seconds
Harnessing Hockey for Health: Iowa Wild and LifeServe Blood Center Rally Community in Blood Drive
John Lombardo Takes Charge as Luzerne County Council Chair, Brian Thornton as Vice Chair
24 seconds
John Lombardo Takes Charge as Luzerne County Council Chair, Brian Thornton as Vice Chair
Political Bias in U.S. Media: A Syracuse University Study
50 seconds
Political Bias in U.S. Media: A Syracuse University Study
Bismarck's 'New Year, New You' Initiative to Keep Residents Active During Winter
1 min
Bismarck's 'New Year, New You' Initiative to Keep Residents Active During Winter
Balanced Diet: The Core of Fitness, Explains Dr. Mohit Karki
1 min
Balanced Diet: The Core of Fitness, Explains Dr. Mohit Karki
Punjab Election Commissioner Ensures Strict Compliance with Election Code of Conduct
1 min
Punjab Election Commissioner Ensures Strict Compliance with Election Code of Conduct
Florida Gators Reevaluate Kugel's Role Amid Performance Woes
1 min
Florida Gators Reevaluate Kugel's Role Amid Performance Woes
Sweep of Victories in High School Girls' Basketball Games
1 min
Sweep of Victories in High School Girls' Basketball Games
Cambodian PM Hun Manet to Visit France: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
1 min
Cambodian PM Hun Manet to Visit France: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
53 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app