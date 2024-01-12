en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Defying Death and Gravity: The Investment Trends Redefining Our Future

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:27 pm EST
Defying Death and Gravity: The Investment Trends Redefining Our Future

In an era where humanity dreams of conquering both death and gravity, two investment trends emerge as prominent forces – the space economy and the longevity economy. These realms, once thought to be the stuff of science fiction, now represent tangible opportunities for investors, businesses, and individuals alike.

The Trillion-Dollar Space Economy

The space economy, a vast network of over 10,000 companies and 5,000 investors, spreads across sectors such as satellite manufacture, launch services, in-orbit maintenance, and Earth observation. This industry, propelled by advancements in the private sector, is projected to surpass the $1 trillion mark in annual revenue by 2040. Private sector innovations have catalyzed a reduction in launch costs and the development of smaller, lighter satellites. These breakthroughs unlock a trove of possibilities, including the concept of space-based pharmaceutical labs and semiconductor manufacturing. However, such ventures remain speculative and hinge on further cost reductions in space launches.

Investment opportunities within the space economy are diverse, ranging from established aerospace and defense companies to pure-play space startups. Furthermore, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) offer investors diversified exposure to this burgeoning sector.

The Longevity Economy: Redefining Life Expectancy

The longevity economy, on the other hand, focuses on enhancing human lifespan and improving the quality of life. This trend spans across sectors such as biotech, regenerative medicine, anti-aging treatments, genomics, personalized pharma, wellness, and finance. With shifting demographics favoring older populations, there is an escalating demand for healthcare, wellness, financial services, age tech, and long-term care.

Investment opportunities in the longevity economy are similarly vast. They include ETFs that capture the diverse nature of this trend, targeting various aspects from medical treatments and wellness programs to financial planning and aging-in-place technologies.

Future Prospects

The future of these two economies is an exciting realm of possibilities. The space economy continues to evolve with advancements such as satellite rideshare options, AI-powered technologies, and strategic alliances. The number of satellites in orbit is expected to increase, paving the way for more collaborations and partnerships. Similarly, the longevity economy is poised to expand with ongoing developments in healthcare, biotech, and wellness sectors.

In conclusion, these two economies represent unique investment trends that encapsulate our dreams of defying gravity and extending life. They present novel opportunities, not just for investors, but for humanity as a whole, as we continue to push the boundaries of what is possible.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
3 mins ago
High Court Battle Looms for Lord Hindlip Over Unpaid Medical Bill
Renowned British peer, Lord Hindlip, known widely as the father of ‘Location, Location, Location’ presenter Kirstie Allsopp, finds himself embroiled in a high-stakes dispute set for the High Court. The disagreement revolves around an outstanding medical bill surpassing £321,000. The significant debt is attributed to both inpatient and outpatient services facilitated by private healthcare company,
High Court Battle Looms for Lord Hindlip Over Unpaid Medical Bill
Bon Secours Unveils New Medical Office Building In South Carolina
15 mins ago
Bon Secours Unveils New Medical Office Building In South Carolina
Zimbabwe and South Africa Unite to Combat Unregulated Medicines
18 mins ago
Zimbabwe and South Africa Unite to Combat Unregulated Medicines
Snowdrop Seniors of Lochgilphead: Age is No Barrier to Shinty
6 mins ago
Snowdrop Seniors of Lochgilphead: Age is No Barrier to Shinty
Amy Schumer Reveals Struggles with Weight Loss and Challenges Beauty Norms
12 mins ago
Amy Schumer Reveals Struggles with Weight Loss and Challenges Beauty Norms
Traveler Files Lawsuit Against Air Canada and Vancouver Airport Over Alleged Negligence
14 mins ago
Traveler Files Lawsuit Against Air Canada and Vancouver Airport Over Alleged Negligence
Latest Headlines
World News
New Study Sheds Light on German Public Opinion on Immigration
1 min
New Study Sheds Light on German Public Opinion on Immigration
Jets Soar to Victory, Lady Jets Face Defeat in GCAA Conference
3 mins
Jets Soar to Victory, Lady Jets Face Defeat in GCAA Conference
Mehmet Ali's Team Triumphs Over Middlesbrough U21s: A Tale of Struggle and Resilience
3 mins
Mehmet Ali's Team Triumphs Over Middlesbrough U21s: A Tale of Struggle and Resilience
High Court Battle Looms for Lord Hindlip Over Unpaid Medical Bill
3 mins
High Court Battle Looms for Lord Hindlip Over Unpaid Medical Bill
The NFL Practice Squad's Evolution: A New Stage for Veterans
4 mins
The NFL Practice Squad's Evolution: A New Stage for Veterans
Philippine Government Denies Allegations of Misusing Aid to Sway Public Opinion on Constitutional Amendments
5 mins
Philippine Government Denies Allegations of Misusing Aid to Sway Public Opinion on Constitutional Amendments
Nikki Haley Avoids Eric Bolling's Show Following Social Media Proposal Critique
5 mins
Nikki Haley Avoids Eric Bolling's Show Following Social Media Proposal Critique
Snowdrop Seniors of Lochgilphead: Age is No Barrier to Shinty
6 mins
Snowdrop Seniors of Lochgilphead: Age is No Barrier to Shinty
Caretaker Minister Calls for Justice for May 9 Incidents, Offers Resignation in Solidarity
6 mins
Caretaker Minister Calls for Justice for May 9 Incidents, Offers Resignation in Solidarity
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app