en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Defibrillators at Home: A Potential Life-Saver

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:53 am EST
Defibrillators at Home: A Potential Life-Saver

In a recent discussion, Dr. Rob Galloway, a noted medical professional and advocate for improved cardiac health, brought to light the potential life-saving impact of having a defibrillator at home. Emphasizing on the device’s simplicity and effectiveness, he urged the public to consider its widespread adoption as a New Year’s resolution.

Understanding the Role of Defibrillators

Defibrillators deliver an electric shock to a heart experiencing a cardiac arrest. This process requires no medical expertise, as the device is equipped with voice prompts that guide the user through each step. It’s an effective tool that can be operated by anyone, regardless of their medical background.

Unmasking the Causes of Cardiac Arrests

Cardiac arrests can occur due to a variety of reasons. Factors such as high cholesterol, lack of exercise, and obesity can lead to heart attacks triggering cardiac arrests. Genetic electrical issues in the heart can also cause such medical emergencies. These situations underscore the importance of having accessible defibrillators at hand

(Read Also: Global Politics in 2024: A Year of Pivotal Elections)

Case Study: Tom Lockyer

Dr. Galloway’s argument was bolstered by referencing the case of Tom Lockyer, a football player who survived a cardiac arrest during a match, thanks to the quick action of medical personnel and the availability of a defibrillator. Such incidents serve as tangible reminders of the value of these life-saving devices.

(Read Also: Ocean Alley’s Lachlan Galbraith Apologizes for Shoplifting Incident in Queenstown)

The Potential of Defibrillators

The survival rate for cardiac arrests is distressingly low, under 10%. However, this statistic could see a dramatic change with the widespread availability of defibrillators. According to Dr. Galloway, survival rates could potentially surge to 70%, potentially saving thousands of lives annually in the UK alone. Immediate CPR and timely defibrillator use can significantly boost these chances of survival.

Dr. Galloway’s experience as a medical lead at the Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club further attests to these devices’ efficacy. The presence of defibrillators and trained staff at the club led to the survival of seven individuals. His concluding message urges the public to learn CPR and consider acquiring a defibrillator. These devices, designed to deliver a shock only when necessary and cause no harm otherwise, could be the difference between life and death.

Read More 

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

ADHD Increases Schizophrenia Risk: Groundbreaking Study Reveals

By Salman Khan

ECDC's Efforts to Prepare EU for Future Pandemics

By BNN Correspondents

Stepping into 2024: The Start TODAY Walking Challenge

By BNN Correspondents

The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer

By Saboor Bayat

UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Pove ...
@Health · 28 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Pove ...
heart comment 0
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways

By BNN Correspondents

University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland

By BNN Correspondents

Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant

By Wojciech Zylm

Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
Latest Headlines
World News
ADHD Increases Schizophrenia Risk: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
18 seconds
ADHD Increases Schizophrenia Risk: Groundbreaking Study Reveals
ECDC's Efforts to Prepare EU for Future Pandemics
54 seconds
ECDC's Efforts to Prepare EU for Future Pandemics
DRC Election Results Spark Protests Amid Calls for Rerun
3 mins
DRC Election Results Spark Protests Amid Calls for Rerun
Somalia Rejects Ethiopia-Somaliland Illegal Agreement, Recalls Ambassador
3 mins
Somalia Rejects Ethiopia-Somaliland Illegal Agreement, Recalls Ambassador
Putin Pledges Escalation in Ukraine Attacks Following Belgorod Assault
3 mins
Putin Pledges Escalation in Ukraine Attacks Following Belgorod Assault
South Africa Gears up for Elections Amidst Waning ANC Influence and Growing Public Discontent
4 mins
South Africa Gears up for Elections Amidst Waning ANC Influence and Growing Public Discontent
Washington Triumphs over Texas in Sugar Bowl, Advances to National Championship
7 mins
Washington Triumphs over Texas in Sugar Bowl, Advances to National Championship
Stepping into 2024: The Start TODAY Walking Challenge
7 mins
Stepping into 2024: The Start TODAY Walking Challenge
The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer
28 mins
The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
2 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
4 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
5 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
5 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
5 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app