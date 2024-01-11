DeepScribe’s Enhanced Integration with Epic Boosts Clinical Documentation Efficiency

In a significant move towards improved clinical documentation, DeepScribe, in a strategic alliance with Epic and Covenant HealthCare, has significantly enhanced its integration with the Epic platform. This enhancement stems from extensive feedback gathered from clinicians, technical staff, and organizational representatives, resulting in a user-centric approach that enables highly personalized documentation to be effortlessly incorporated into patients’ chart fields.

DeepScribe’s Enhanced Integration: A Boon for Clinicians

The revamp of DeepScribe’s integration has led to a significant reduction in after-hours documentation for Covenant clinicians – a whopping 75 percent. This move marks a significant stride in alleviating the pressure on healthcare professionals, allowing them to focus more on patient care rather than paperwork.

SmartData Compatibility: A Game-changer

The collaborative effort has also facilitated SmartData compatibility on the Epic platform, a feature that significantly improves back-end communication. This compatibility takes full advantage of the features offered by DeepScribe’s Customization Studio, enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of data handling processes.

Setting a Precedent for User Experience

This integration is anticipated to not only improve the user experience but also set a benchmark for other ambient documentation solutions. The integration’s success lies in its alignment with clinical needs and its seamless interaction with Epic’s SmartData elements. This compatibility streamlines workflows and enhances the clinician-patient experience, making documentation more manageable and efficient. Frank Fear, CIO of Covenant HealthCare, lauded the integration, emphasizing the significance of compatibility with Epic’s SmartData elements.