Deep Brain Stimulation Demonstrates Long-Term Benefits for Advanced Parkinson's Disease Patients, New Study Reveals

A groundbreaking nonrandomized controlled trial has provided the first Class IIb evidence of the potent long-term benefits of Subthalamic Nucleus Deep Brain Stimulation (STN-DBS) for advanced Parkinson's disease (PD) patients. This innovative procedure has outperformed standard-of-care medication (MED), maintaining the quality of life (QOL) over five years, while MED led to a significant QOL decline.

Details of the Study

The study, under the expert guidance of Stefanie Jost, PhD, involved 108 participants, with 62 patients undergoing STN-DBS and 46 receiving MED. The participants' conditions were evaluated based on several outcomes, including the Parkinson's Disease Questionnaire 8 (PDQ-8), the Unified PD Rating Scale-motor examination (UPDRS), the Scales for Outcomes in PD (SCOPA) pertaining to daily activities, motor complications, and the levodopa-equivalent daily dose (LEDD).

Contrasting Outcomes of STN-DBS and MED

Patients treated with STN-DBS exhibited stable QOL and improved mobility over the five-year period. They also demonstrated a significant decrease in medication requirements, a stark contrast to the MED group, which displayed worsening QOL and increased LEDD. This disparity underscores the relative significance of daily living activities for long-term DBS assessments.

Electrical Energy and Adverse Events

Interestingly, the total electrical energy delivered (TEED) in the STN-DBS group witnessed an increase over five years. The trial reported 39 serious adverse events (AEs) in the STN-DBS group, with the majority being resolved without major sequelae. These findings represent a significant stride in understanding the long-term effects of STN-DBS on motor complications and medication requirements in PD patients.