Decoding the Thymus Gland: Unveiling Its Role in Immune Function and Myasthenia Gravis

The thymus gland, a vital organ nestled within the human chest, plays a pivotal role in immune function and T cell development. Despite its importance, studying the thymus has proven challenging due to limited access to healthy samples and processing complexities. However, recent advancements in single-cell sequencing have unveiled more than 40 cell states, primarily T cells, thymic fibroblasts, and thymic epithelial cells (TECs).

Unraveling the Thymus: Architecture and Function

The thymus comprises distinct lobules, each separated into two zones: the cortex and the medulla. Cortical TECs (cTECs) in the cortex contribute to early thymocyte development, generating CD4 CD8 double-positive cells. These cells then migrate to the medulla, where medullary TECs (mTECs) orchestrate the negative selection process, eliminating strongly self-reactive T cells.

Secondary structures, such as Hassall's Corpuscles (HCs) in the medulla and the cortico-medullary junction (CMJ), play crucial roles in T cell tolerance and egress. Despite efforts to characterize the cellular composition of the thymus during its development, the spatial distribution of these cells and their role in conventional T cell maturation remain largely unknown.

Thymectomy: A Medical Intervention

A thymectomy, the surgical removal of the thymus, is often necessary to treat certain autoimmune diseases like myasthenia gravis or cancers such as thymoma and thymic carcinoma. A 2021 observational study found that thymectomy can significantly reduce the severity of myasthenia gravis symptoms and the need for medication.

Minimally invasive thymectomy techniques, including video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS) and robotic methods, have shown similar benefits to open surgery with the added advantage of shorter hospital stays.

Thymus and Myasthenia Gravis: A Crucial Connection

Approximately 70% of individuals with myasthenia gravis (MG) have enlarged thymus glands, while 10% have thymomas. Surgical removal of the thymus (thymectomy) is a standard treatment for MG, improving long-term outcomes and reducing the need for treatment.