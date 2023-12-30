en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Decoding the Supplement Spree: Healthcare Professionals Weigh In

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:39 pm EST
Decoding the Supplement Spree: Healthcare Professionals Weigh In

The exponentially growing popularity of dietary supplements, including multivitamins, hair, skin, and nail gummies, and various capsules, has sparked widespread discussions concerning their efficacy. A myriad of healthcare professionals have entered the conversation, offering their insights into the potential benefits and risks associated with these supplements.

The Biotin Controversy

One of the primary concerns revolves around the high levels of biotin found in certain supplements. Although biotin is a valuable nutrient, excessive amounts can interfere with certain medical tests, rendering natural dietary sources a safer option.

The Magnesium Misconception

Furthermore, magnesium supplements, often touted as a sleep aid, may not be as beneficial as they seem. Unless a magnesium deficiency exists, these supplements are unnecessary, and an excess intake could potentially lead to health complications.

The Verdict on Berberine

Similarly, the compound berberine, while capable of lowering blood sugar levels, does not appear as effective for weight loss as medications such as Ozempic.

Sea Moss and Thyroid Concerns

Sea moss, despite containing essential vitamins and being linked to a number of health benefits, can pose risks for individuals with thyroid issues and should therefore be consumed with caution.

Multivitamins: Need or Necessity?

Multivitamins, though popular, may not be necessary for those maintaining a balanced diet. However, certain individuals, particularly those with dietary restrictions or deficiencies, may benefit from multivitamin supplementation.

The Anti-Aging Promise of Taurine

Taurine, often found in energy drinks, is currently under research for potential anti-aging effects. However, its long-term effects remain unknown, and exercise continues to be the recommended best ‘anti-aging’ supplement.

Vitamin C and D Supplementation

While vitamin C and D supplements can indeed support the immune system, they prove most beneficial for individuals with deficiencies in these vitamins.

Turmeric vs Curcumin

Turmeric supplements typically contain relatively low levels of curcumin, the active ingredient associated with most of turmeric’s health benefits. As such, choosing curcumin supplements might provide more substantial health benefits.

Ashwagandha and Stress Management

Ashwagandha is well-known for its benefits in managing stress and anxiety. However, it’s advisable to take periodic breaks from its consumption to prevent potential side effects.

The FDA and Supplement Regulation

It’s important to note that the Food and Drug Administration does not tightly regulate dietary supplements, making it crucial for consumers to consider potential risks and consult with healthcare providers before initiating any supplement regimen.

0
Health
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Debunking the 21-day Myth: A New Perspective on Habit Formation

By Nitish Verma

Unveiling the Health Links to Childlessness: A Ground-breaking Study

By BNN Correspondents

A Deep Dive into the Health Implications of Alcohol and Cannabis Edibles

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Evolving Landscape of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment: An Insight with Dr. Misako Nagasaka

By Salman Akhtar

The Sobriety Experiment: Unveiling the Physiological Changes and Insig ...
@Health · 5 mins
The Sobriety Experiment: Unveiling the Physiological Changes and Insig ...
heart comment 0
New Frontiers: Promising Developments in Ocular Toxoplasmosis Treatment

By Salman Akhtar

New Frontiers: Promising Developments in Ocular Toxoplasmosis Treatment
Nasarawa State Bolsters Sanitation Measures to Combat Disease Outbreaks

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nasarawa State Bolsters Sanitation Measures to Combat Disease Outbreaks
Six-Year-Old Boy Severely Burned by Hot Drink at National Trust Property

By Nimrah Khatoon

Six-Year-Old Boy Severely Burned by Hot Drink at National Trust Property
Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?

By Saboor Bayat

Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Treatment?
Latest Headlines
World News
Debunking the 21-day Myth: A New Perspective on Habit Formation
38 seconds
Debunking the 21-day Myth: A New Perspective on Habit Formation
Unveiling the Health Links to Childlessness: A Ground-breaking Study
1 min
Unveiling the Health Links to Childlessness: A Ground-breaking Study
A Deep Dive into the Health Implications of Alcohol and Cannabis Edibles
3 mins
A Deep Dive into the Health Implications of Alcohol and Cannabis Edibles
Rajyavardhan Rathore Pledges to Serve Rajasthan: A New Era in State Governance
4 mins
Rajyavardhan Rathore Pledges to Serve Rajasthan: A New Era in State Governance
Uganda in 2023: A Mosaic of Governance, Tradition, and Society
4 mins
Uganda in 2023: A Mosaic of Governance, Tradition, and Society
Nigeria's House of Representatives Approves N28.78 Trillion Budget for 2024
4 mins
Nigeria's House of Representatives Approves N28.78 Trillion Budget for 2024
Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Move with Future in Sight
5 mins
Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Move with Future in Sight
The Evolving Landscape of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment: An Insight with Dr. Misako Nagasaka
5 mins
The Evolving Landscape of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment: An Insight with Dr. Misako Nagasaka
The Sobriety Experiment: Unveiling the Physiological Changes and Insights of Alcohol Abstinence
5 mins
The Sobriety Experiment: Unveiling the Physiological Changes and Insights of Alcohol Abstinence
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
16 mins
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
4 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
5 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
5 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
5 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
5 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app