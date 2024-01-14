en English
Health

Decoding the ‘Second Brain’: Glial Cells’ Crucial Role in Digestion

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Decoding the 'Second Brain': Glial Cells' Crucial Role in Digestion

Our understanding of the complex world within the human gut has taken a fascinating turn with the revelation of the enteric nervous system’s intricate workings. This network, often referred to as our ‘second brain,’ operates independently from our primary brain, playing an indispensable role in processing food within the gut. The intricate coordination required across various cell types and tissues, including muscle cells, immune cells, blood vessels, and lymphatic vessels, is a testament to the complexity of our inner biology.

Glial Cells: The Unsung Heroes of Digestion

Among the myriad of cells involved in this process, glial cells within the enteric nervous system have emerged into the spotlight. Traditionally thought to be mere support cells, glial cells are now being recognized for their active roles in digestion, nutrient absorption, regulating blood flow, immune responses, and their interaction with the microbiome. A newly identified subset of these cells has been found to sense food movement and signal gut contractions, providing a new dimension to our understanding of digestion.

Unraveling the Mysteries of Enteric Glia

Marissa Scavuzzo, a researcher at Case Western Reserve University, has been instrumental in studying enteric glia, developing new methods to operate in the gut’s harsh environment. The exploration of these cells has been traditionally limited due to the lack of tools for studying them, as they do not exhibit the electrical activity that neurons do. However, recent advances in technology, such as calcium imaging and cellular staining, have allowed scientists to delve deeper into glial activity and their various roles.

Implications for Gastrointestinal Disorders

Significantly, these cells are being linked to specific gastrointestinal disorders and pain symptoms, making them a crucial focus for developing new treatments. For instance, pioneering research has shed light on the pivotal role of enteric glia in increasing the sensitivity to pain signals following intestinal inflammation. By distinguishing between nociception and pain, and understanding the complex mechanisms through which enteric glia sensitizes intestinal nociceptors, scientists are gaining valuable insights into promoting visceral pain at the site of transduction.

Despite the recent surge in research, many fundamental questions about enteric glia remain unanswered, including the exact number of different types that exist. Scientists like Scavuzzo are relentlessly pursuing these queries, aiming to further unravel the mysteries of our ‘second brain’ and its pivotal role in our health and well-being.

Health Science & Technology
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

