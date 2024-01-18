en English
Health

Decoding the Role of Transcription Factor Sp1 in Regulating Cell Death

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
In an intriguing development in the realm of cell biology, a new study has shed light on the intricacies of cell death, honing in on the role of the transcription factor Sp1 and its influence on the gene GSDME involved in pyroptosis. Scientists from Nanjing University have meticulously decoded the interplay between Sp1 and GSDME, revealing a crucial binding site for Sp1 within the GSDME promoter region. The transcription factor Sp1 was found to bind to this site, thereby promoting gene expression.

Sp1: A Catalyst of GSDME Expression

The research pointed out that the overexpression of Sp1 in HeLa cells led to a noteworthy increase in the expression of a luciferase reporter gene, driven by the GSDME promoter. On the flip side, inhibiting or knocking down Sp1 resulted in a decrease in GSDME expression, thereby impacting cell responses to chemotherapy drugs, a vital aspect of cancer treatment.

Sp1 and STAT3: A Synergistic Relationship

Moreover, the study also delved into the interplay between Sp1 and another transcription factor called STAT3. It was found that these two have a synergistic relationship when it comes to influencing GSDME expression. This finding not only enriches our understanding of the inner workings of cell death but also opens up potential avenues for research and therapeutic intervention.

Inhibition of Sp1 and its Role in Pyroptosis

Interestingly, the inhibition of Sp1 led to a reduction in cell death and a decrease in damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP) release during pyroptosis. This finding underscores the important role Sp1 plays in regulating the switch from apoptosis to pyroptosis. Additionally, researchers explored the interaction between Sp1 and DNA methylation in the regulation of GSDME, revealing that methylation can hamper Sp1 binding to the promoter region.

Concluding the investigation, the study highlighted the specificity of Sp1’s role in pyroptosis, indicating that it is not required for the expression of other genes associated with pyroptosis or necroptosis. It thus further underlines the specific role of Sp1 in GSDME-mediated pyroptosis. This research has not only deepened our understanding of cellular biology but also highlighted potential therapeutic targets for diseases related to cell death.

Health Science & Technology
