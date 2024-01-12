en English
Health

Decoding the Role of STING Protein in the Innate Immune Response

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:17 pm EST
Decoding the Role of STING Protein in the Innate Immune Response

Researchers have unveiled the intricate workings of the body’s innate immune system, focusing on the STING protein, also known as the stimulator of interferon genes. This breakthrough study, published in Nature Communications on January 11, 2024, offers quantitative details on STING’s pivotal role in signaling for immune response.

Decoding STING’s Role

STING is integral to the activation of type I interferons in response to DNA derived from pathogens or the cell itself, located in the cytosol. However, when STING activity is dysregulated, it can trigger excessive inflammatory responses. This links STING to autoinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases, and also influences cancer immune responses.

Delving into the Mechanism

The team of scientists employed photoactivated localization microscopy (PALM) to observe STING clustering at the trans-Golgi network and its activation of the TANK-binding kinase 1 (TBK1). Their research shows that the palmitoylation of STING is necessary for its clustering, a vital process for signaling. They further discovered that cholesterol plays an essential role in the formation of these clusters.

Potential Treatments

Their findings suggest that reducing cholesterol transport to the trans-Golgi network could suppress the STING immune response. This offers a potential treatment for diseases associated with STING-triggered inflammation. The study represents a crucial step forward in understanding the mechanics of the STING pathway and its implications for human health.

Scientists from several Japanese institutions, including the Institute for Glyco-core Research (iGCORE) and the National Cancer Center Research Institute, contributed to this significant research. iGCORE’s focus on integrative glycoscience research and the National Cancer Center Research Institute’s role as a major cancer research facility in Japan underpinned this collaborative effort.

Health Japan Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

