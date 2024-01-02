en English
Health

Decoding the Molecular Mechanisms of Colorectal Cancer: A New Perspective

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Decoding the Molecular Mechanisms of Colorectal Cancer: A New Perspective

A collaborative research project, involving multiple esteemed institutions, has taken a deep dive into the molecular mechanisms underpinning colorectal cancer (CRC). With CRC accounting for 10 percent of all new cancer cases and 9.4 percent of cancer-related mortality worldwide, the study provides much-needed insights into the disease’s progression.

Exploring the Complexity of CRC

The researchers examined the role of circular RNAs (circRNAs), microRNAs (miRNAs), and genes in CRC by analyzing their expression profiles in tumor tissues compared to normal-appearing tissues (NATs). Using datasets GSE126094, GSE115513, and GSE39582, the team identified differentially expressed circRNAs (54), miRNAs (19), and genes (2084) in CRC tissues. These molecules exhibited unique expression patterns in tumor tissues, hinting at their significant role in CRC development.

Decoding the ceRNA Network

The team employed online tools such as circBank and miRWalk to predict the interactions between circRNAs, miRNAs, and mRNA targets. This formed a competing endogenous RNA (ceRNA) network, a concept suggesting that circRNAs act as miRNA sponges, thereby altering gene expression. Understanding this network is crucial in identifying key pathways and genes involved in the tumor microenvironment, cell signaling, and metabolic processes, all of which could serve as potential therapeutic targets.

Unveiling the Role of Genes

Using Gene Ontology (GO) enrichment and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analyses, the researchers unveiled the diverse roles of these genes and the activated pathways in CRC. They also identified hub genes with significant interactions within the Protein-Protein Interactions (PPI) network and their correlation with patient survival, using tools like Cytoscape, CytoHubba, and GEPIA for visualization and prognosis analysis.

Seven statistically significant hub genes were intimately linked to survival outcomes in CRC patients. Validation of these differentially expressed genes (DEGs) across multiple datasets confirmed the findings’ reproducibility. Furthermore, high Area Under the ROC Curve (AUC) scores suggested these DEGs could serve as reliable diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers.

A Glimpse into the Future of CRC Research

The study concluded with a ceRNA sub-network of two circRNAs, two miRNAs, and five hub genes, proposing a more focused perspective on CRC development and prognosis. This research lays the groundwork for future studies, offering a new lens through which to view the complex landscape of CRC. The potential of these findings in informing therapeutic interventions and predicting treatment outcomes in CRC is immense, marking a significant stride in the battle against this disease.

0
Health Science & Technology
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

