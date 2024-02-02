Decoding the 'Hurkle Durkle' Trend: A Balance Between Self-Care and Neglect

The recent viral sensation on TikTok, 'hurkle durkle,' a term of Scottish origin signifying the act of lounging in bed when one should be awake and active, has caught global attention. The trend, popularized by actor Kira Kosarin, has amassed nearly four million views and parallels another similar trend known as 'bed rotting.'

'Hurkle Durkle' and Mental Health

As the concept takes the digital world by storm, mental health professionals have taken an interest in this trend. Marisha Mathis, a licensed clinical social worker, embraces the idea, espousing it as a counter to the relentless hustle culture. She believes that the 'hurkle durkle' trend promotes a form of self-care by allowing individuals to pause and rest. However, she also advises caution, stressing that it should not be an excuse to shirk responsibilities or foster isolation.

The Fine Line Between Rest and Neglect

Dr. Jessica Gold, an associate professor of psychiatry, offers a slightly different perspective. While she acknowledges the trend's appeal, she cautions that it's crucial to be aware of one's mental health. If the desire to stay in bed stems from reasons like depression or burnout, it may be indicative of deeper underlying issues that need to be addressed.

Mindfulness in 'Hurkle Durkle'

The article underscores the importance of balance and intentionality when engaging in 'hurkle durkle.' Experts recommend setting time limits and maintaining a mindful approach to ensure that this practice serves as a beneficial self-care tool and not a potential pitfall. As this trend continues to gain traction, it's essential to remember that moderation is key.

