Decoding the Host Response to Sepsis: Unearthing a Paired Cytokine Circuit

Sepsis, a global health concern marked by a potentially lethal systemic dysregulation of the immune response, has been subjected to rigorous investigation. This investigation, as a recent study published in Nature Immunology reports, involved two mouse models simulating bacterial inflammation and inducing polymicrobial infection.

Decoding Sepsis: The Two Models

The first model simulated bacterial inflammation using lipopolysaccharide (LPS) injections. The second, hailed as the gold-standard for sepsis research, induced a polymicrobial infection through cecal ligation and puncture. The dissection of these models provided a comprehensive map of gene expression shifts across several tissues, illuminating the known and hitherto unexplored impacts of sepsis on the system.

A Spotlight on Key Cytokines

The study centered on six pivotal cytokines linked with sepsis and cytokine storm syndromes: IFNγ, IL-1β, IL-6, IL-10, IL-18, and TNF. By introducing mice to recombinant proteins of these cytokines, either one at a time or in combinations, researchers observed their influence on gene expression in nine vital tissues. This led to the unearthing of a hierarchical cytokine circuit propelled by combinations of TNF with IL-18, IFNγ, or IL-1β. These combinations had non-linear (synergistic or antagonistic) effects on tissue gene regulation.

The cytokine pairs were sufficient to mimic most of the transcriptional, physiological, and fitness responses of the host to sepsis. Moreover, spatial transcriptomic analyses enabled the mapping of the cytokine effects on nearly 200 cell types throughout the body in the LPS model.