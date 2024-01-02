en English
Health

Decoding the Histamine Receptor H1 Offers New Pathways for Antihistamine Drugs

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
Decoding the Histamine Receptor H1 Offers New Pathways for Antihistamine Drugs

In a ground-breaking scientific breakthrough, researchers have successfully deciphered the structural formation of the histamine receptor H1 (HR) in its unbound form and when tethered to inverse agonists—compounds known for stabilizing the dormant conformation of G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). This remarkable feat was accomplished through the use of a fusion and gluing strategy.

Unlocking the Mysteries of Antihistamine Interaction

The team achieved the feat of elucidating the structures of HR when bound to first-generation antihistamine mepyramine, and second-generation antihistamines astemizole and desloratadine, achieving resolutions ranging from 3.2 to 3.5. The structures revealed that inverse agonists bind at the orthosteric pocket, with the core pharmacophore located at similar positions across different ligands. This analysis showed that mepyramine interacts with HR through a hydrophobic pocket and a conserved salt bridge.

Unearthing Variations in Binding

While astemizole and desloratadine also bind in the main orthosteric pocket, the study uncovered slight variations. Astemizole, for example, utilizes a secondary binding pocket. This discovery could potentially be exploited for the development of new selective antihistamines, opening the door to new therapeutic pathways.

Dynamic Structures and Future Applications

The study also observed that without inverse agonists, HR may exhibit a more dynamic structure, as indicated by lower quality density maps. This crucial finding offers insight into the binding interactions of antihistamines with HR, potentially paving the way for the creation of more specific and effective antihistamine drugs with fewer side effects.

The identification of a secondary ligand binding site in HR could support the introduction of new derivative groups to generate newer antihistamines. The research also sheds light on how antihistamines exert inverse regulation by utilizing a shared phenyl group that inserts into the deep cavity and blocks the movement of the toggle switch residue W4286 48. This understanding will facilitate the structure-based design of next-generation drugs, heralding a new era in the field of medicine.

Health Science & Technology
Rafia Tasleem

