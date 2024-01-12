en English
Health

Decoding the Epigenetic Landscape of Schwann Cell Tumors: Towards Personalized Treatment Approaches

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:02 am EST
In a comprehensive study on Schwann cell tumors, a deep dive into their epigenetic landscape has unveiled fascinating insights into their classification and the mechanisms prompting their malignant transformation. The research focused on DNA methylation profiling of schwannomas, plexiform neurofibromas, and malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumors (MPNSTs) from patients treated at a single institution between 1991 and 2021.

Unveiling the DNA Methylation Groups

The profiling exercise identified three distinct DNA methylation groups, with Group 1 and 2 consisting of histological MPNSTs and Group 3 enriched for schwannomas and all histological neurofibromas. Interestingly, Group 1 tumors exhibited a significantly higher number of copy number variations (CNVs) and loss of PRC2 components, indicative of malignant de-differentiation. On the other hand, Group 3 tumors contained fewer CNVs and were associated with recurrent CNVs deleting chromosome 22q, including the NF2 locus.

Dissecting the Groups

Group 2 tumors are trapped in a transitory state with the loss of tumor suppressors and are not yet fully malignant. This conclusion is based on genetic, epigenetic, and transcriptomic analyses, along with histological reviews and RNA sequencing. These investigations suggest that Group 1 tumors are de-differentiated and malignant, Group 2 tumors are in a transitory state, and Group 3 tumors are benign and differentiated.

Exploring Cellular Architecture

The study also implemented single nuclear RNA sequencing to define cellular architecture across the groups, revealing a variety of cell types and clusters within the tumors. This breakthrough suggests that Schwann cell tumors exist along a molecular continuum, which influences their histological and cellular features.

The findings also shed light on the impact of PRC2 loss on Schwann cell tumor de-differentiation and the varying responses to the MEK inhibitor selumetinib. This highlights the challenges in treating MPNSTs and the potential for targeted therapies based on the tumor’s molecular profile.

By investigating the Schwann cell tumor landscape, this study provides a new perspective on their classification, the processes driving their malignant transformation, and possible therapeutic approaches. These findings open new avenues for the development of more effective treatments, emphasizing the potential of personalized medicine based on a tumor’s unique molecular profile.

Health Science & Technology
Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

