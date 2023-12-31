en English
Health

Decoding the Aggressiveness of Serrated Adenomas in Colon Cancer: A Metabolic Mechanism Unearthed

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:37 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:54 am EST
Decoding the Aggressiveness of Serrated Adenomas in Colon Cancer: A Metabolic Mechanism Unearthed

Colon cancer, the third most common cancer worldwide, is a silent killer whose early detection is key to successful treatment. However, a subtype of polyp, known as serrated adenomas, presents a unique challenge due to its elusive nature and resistance to treatment, contributing to 15-30% of colorectal cancers. Now, researchers from Weill Cornell Medicine have unearthed a metabolic mechanism that fuels the aggressiveness of these serrated adenomas, paving the way for potential innovative therapies.

(Read Also: Weill Cornell Medicine Researchers Uncover Cholesterol’s Role in Colon Cancer Risk)

The Metabolic Mechanism Behind Serrated Adenomas

In a study published in Nature Communications in December 2023, the researchers found that serrated adenomas have lower levels of protein kinase C (PKC) enzymes. This deficiency triggers uncontrolled cholesterol synthesis in the cells, orchestrated by the transcription factor SREBP2. This metabolic imbalance gives the cancer cells a competitive edge, driving their growth and invasiveness.

Implications of the Study

More than just a breakthrough in understanding the biological mechanism behind serrated adenomas, this discovery offers a potential tool in the global fight against colorectal cancer. The study found similar patterns of PKC enzyme deficiency and SREBP2 accumulation in human cell studies, emphasizing the relevance of their findings.

(Read Also: Lifestyle, Not Genetics, Key Factor in Majority of Cancer Cases)

Statins: A Potential Game-Changer?

Interestingly, the researchers uncovered the potential of atorvastatin, a commonly prescribed statin medication, to inhibit the growth of cells with low PKC levels. This suggests that statins could be repurposed as a chemopreventive strategy against cancers associated with serrated adenomas. However, the cancer-protective benefits of statins are yet to be fully substantiated, warranting further investigation.

Meanwhile, the best defense against colorectal cancer remains a combination of healthy lifestyle choices and understanding individual genetic risks. As science continues to unravel the mysteries of cancer, it is clear that every discovery brings us a step closer to more effective treatment strategies and ultimately, a world without cancer.

