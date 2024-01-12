en English
Health

Decoding Schwannomas: Epigenetic Reprogramming Unveils New Insights

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:02 am EST
In a groundbreaking stride towards understanding the complex nature of schwannomas—common tumors of the peripheral nervous system—a recent study has uncovered novel insights into their genetic and epigenetic characteristics. Schwannomas are known for their low somatic mutation burden, a trait that remains unaltered even in the face of radiotherapy.

Unraveling the Anatomy of Schwannomas

The research indicates that schwannomas are comprised of two distinct molecular groups: neural crest and immune-enriched. These groups, characterized by different cell types, exhibit the capability of epigenetic reprogramming in response to radiotherapy. This process results in the transformation of neural crest schwannomas into immune-enriched ones, suggesting a pivotal role of epigenetic mechanisms in tumor cell state modifications and therapy responses.

Systemic Factors and Tumor Epigenetics

In a striking revelation, the study found that patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and severe allergies are more prone to develop immune-enriched schwannomas than their neural crest counterparts. This indicates that systemic factors might have a profound influence on cancer’s epigenetic architecture, providing a potential avenue for innovative therapeutic interventions.

Decoding Tumor Evolution with snARC-seq

Employing multi-omic functional genomic approaches and a novel single-nucleus profiling technique called snARC-seq, the researchers established a framework to explore how tumor evolution and treatment responses are affected by epigenetic reprogramming. The data for this study was meticulously gathered from a retrospective discovery cohort and prospective samples, adhering to ethical guidelines with patient consent.

The research, approved by the UCSF Institutional Review Board, encompassed patients from 2003 to 2020, providing a comprehensive timeline for understanding the complexities of schwannomas. As we venture further into the era of personalized medicine, such studies are instrumental in shaping the future of cancer diagnosis and treatment, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes.

Health Science & Technology
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

