Health

Decoding Proteostasis Network Gene Expression in Melanoma: A New Frontier in Cancer Treatment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Decoding Proteostasis Network Gene Expression in Melanoma: A New Frontier in Cancer Treatment

A groundbreaking study has delved into the expression of the proteostasis network (PN) genes in primary and metastatic melanoma samples. Using RNA sequencing data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), the research presented an in-depth exploration of the PN’s role in cellular protein maintenance, and alterations in its gene expression potentially linked to clinical outcomes in cutaneous melanoma (CM) patients.

Unraveling the Proteostasis Network

Researchers compiled a list of 428 core PN genes and scrutinized them across 103 primary and 356 metastatic CM samples. Here, they stumbled upon distinct patterns of gene expression between the primary and metastatic samples. These patterns persisted even after correcting for levels of immune cell infiltration and tumor purity.

The primary samples were organized into two groups, known as Primary A and Primary B. Meanwhile, the metastatic samples fell into four categories: Metastatic A1, A2, B1, and B2. Following this initial classification, they were consolidated into larger groups, Metastatic A and B, for further analysis.

Deciphering Patterns in Gene Expression

The study observed that 136 PN genes were differentially expressed in primary tumors, and 137 in metastases. Moreover, a subset of genes was consistently expressed at lower or higher levels in both primary and metastatic group A compared to group B. The expression patterns of PN genes in CM patients significantly differed from those of normal cells and were disproportionately altered vis-à-vis non-PN genes.

PN Gene Expression in Other Cancers

Similar patterns of PN gene expression were identified in other cancer types, notably uveal melanoma and uterine corpus endometrial carcinoma. Validation with external datasets reaffirmed the general pattern of PN gene expression in CM.

The study indicates that CM cells may employ different strategies to maintain proteostasis. These strategies could be ATP-dependent, involving chaperones and proteasome activity, or non-ATP-dependent, reliant on small heat shock proteins. The differential expression of PN genes is a signature of many cancers, including CM.

As the prevalence of CM continues to rise due to UV exposure, the need for innovative treatments, particularly immunotherapies and targeted therapies, becomes more pressing. The differential expression of PN genes not only highlights the heterogeneity within and between tumors but also underscores the trend towards increased drug resistance, leading to relatively high rates of recurrence and fatality.

Unraveling the role of PN genes in CM paves the way for the identification of new proteostasis subnetworks that may be targeted for more effective suppression of CM in specific individuals. This study, thus, opens a new frontier in the fight against melanoma, offering hope for improved treatments and better clinical outcomes for CM patients.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

