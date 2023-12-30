en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Decoding Menstrual Health: Understanding Normal Periods and Deciphering Signs of Concern

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:41 pm EST
Decoding Menstrual Health: Understanding Normal Periods and Deciphering Signs of Concern

Defining what constitutes a ‘normal’ menstrual period can be challenging, as it varies significantly from person to person. The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) characterizes a regular period as a monthly blood loss of 30 to 60 milliliters, with anything above 80 milliliters classified as heavy. A practical approach to determining if a period is heavy is by monitoring the frequency of pad or tampon changes. The NHS offers a test to gauge whether periods are heavy and if a consultation with a general practitioner is necessary.

Heavy Periods: A Potential Health Indicator

According to Dr. Fran Yarlett, a GP and medical director at The Lowdown, heavy periods may be normal for some individuals. However, a shift to heavier periods could indicate underlying health issues, such as cervical cancer. This disease may also present as bleeding after intercourse or between periods. Other symptoms include changes in vaginal discharge and pain in the pelvic or lower abdominal area. Fibroids, benign growths in or around the uterus, are another common cause of heavy periods. These can lead to prolonged bleeding and discomforts like abdominal pain.

The Impact of Hormonal Changes

During perimenopause, the transition phase to menopause, women may experience changes in their menstrual cycle, including heavier periods due to fluctuating hormone levels. Hypothyroidism, a condition where the thyroid gland underproduces hormones, can also lead to heavier menstrual bleeding. Endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the womb’s lining grows elsewhere, can cause severe menstrual pain and has implications for fertility and overall quality of life. Those experiencing severe menstrual pain or changes in their periods should consult a GP for evaluation and possible testing, especially since conditions like endometriosis can lead to medical emergencies like ruptured cysts and sepsis.

Vaccine-Induced Menstrual Changes?

Amidst the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, a study led by Dr. Kristine Blix from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health in Oslo revealed a significant number of women experienced heavy menstrual bleeding post-vaccination. The study scrutinized over 21,000 responses from women, revealing that premenopausal and perimenopausal women had a 3.5 times higher likelihood of unexpected bleeding, while postmenopausal women had a 2.3 fold increase in risk. As a result, the European Medicines Agency revised the side effect information of mRNA vaccines to incorporate heavy menstrual bleeding. Although the exact reasons remain elusive, researchers have postulated a potential link to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein present in the vaccines.

0
Health
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Navigating the Caloric Minefield of Supermarket Ready Meals

By Israel Ojoko

American Heart Month: Prioritizing Heart Health with Realistic New Year’s Resolutions

By BNN Correspondents

How to Prevent Hangovers: Expert Tips from Dr. Federica Amati

By Olalekan Adigun

The Pill: Australia's Preferred Contraceptive Despite Growing Global Concerns

By Geeta Pillai

UK's Shift to Snacking: A Dire Trend in Eating Habits ...
@Health · 18 mins
UK's Shift to Snacking: A Dire Trend in Eating Habits ...
heart comment 0
Tiptoe the Therapy Donkey Brings Joy and Comfort to Senior Residents

By Rizwan Shah

Tiptoe the Therapy Donkey Brings Joy and Comfort to Senior Residents
South Africa’s Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease

By Mazhar Abbas

South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
The Discontinuation of Flovent: An Asthma Medication Crisis Looms

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Discontinuation of Flovent: An Asthma Medication Crisis Looms
Philippines Reports 107 Firecracker Injuries Ahead of New Year’s Eve

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines Reports 107 Firecracker Injuries Ahead of New Year's Eve
Latest Headlines
World News
Shelling Strikes Belgorod Skatepark Amidst Escalating Conflict
5 mins
Shelling Strikes Belgorod Skatepark Amidst Escalating Conflict
The Secret Meeting That Could Shape UK's Political Landscape
6 mins
The Secret Meeting That Could Shape UK's Political Landscape
Erdogan Calls for Separation of Sports and Politics Amid Global Debate
6 mins
Erdogan Calls for Separation of Sports and Politics Amid Global Debate
Decisive Victory for Notre Dame Over Virginia in Atlantic Coast Conference
6 mins
Decisive Victory for Notre Dame Over Virginia in Atlantic Coast Conference
Atlanta Braves Acquire Chris Sale in Trade with Boston Red Sox
7 mins
Atlanta Braves Acquire Chris Sale in Trade with Boston Red Sox
Boston Red Sox Agree to Trade Chris Sale to Atlanta Braves
7 mins
Boston Red Sox Agree to Trade Chris Sale to Atlanta Braves
PM Modi Addresses Inflation and Unemployment Concerns in Exclusive Interview
8 mins
PM Modi Addresses Inflation and Unemployment Concerns in Exclusive Interview
KCB Foundation Empowers Underprivileged Student-Athletes with Scholarships
8 mins
KCB Foundation Empowers Underprivileged Student-Athletes with Scholarships
Goran Dragic Bids Farewell to Professional Basketball: A Legacy Beyond Controversies
8 mins
Goran Dragic Bids Farewell to Professional Basketball: A Legacy Beyond Controversies
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
2 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
4 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
6 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
7 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
7 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
7 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
7 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
7 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app