Decoding Menstrual Health: Understanding Normal Periods and Deciphering Signs of Concern

Defining what constitutes a ‘normal’ menstrual period can be challenging, as it varies significantly from person to person. The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) characterizes a regular period as a monthly blood loss of 30 to 60 milliliters, with anything above 80 milliliters classified as heavy. A practical approach to determining if a period is heavy is by monitoring the frequency of pad or tampon changes. The NHS offers a test to gauge whether periods are heavy and if a consultation with a general practitioner is necessary.

Heavy Periods: A Potential Health Indicator

According to Dr. Fran Yarlett, a GP and medical director at The Lowdown, heavy periods may be normal for some individuals. However, a shift to heavier periods could indicate underlying health issues, such as cervical cancer. This disease may also present as bleeding after intercourse or between periods. Other symptoms include changes in vaginal discharge and pain in the pelvic or lower abdominal area. Fibroids, benign growths in or around the uterus, are another common cause of heavy periods. These can lead to prolonged bleeding and discomforts like abdominal pain.

The Impact of Hormonal Changes

During perimenopause, the transition phase to menopause, women may experience changes in their menstrual cycle, including heavier periods due to fluctuating hormone levels. Hypothyroidism, a condition where the thyroid gland underproduces hormones, can also lead to heavier menstrual bleeding. Endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the womb’s lining grows elsewhere, can cause severe menstrual pain and has implications for fertility and overall quality of life. Those experiencing severe menstrual pain or changes in their periods should consult a GP for evaluation and possible testing, especially since conditions like endometriosis can lead to medical emergencies like ruptured cysts and sepsis.

Vaccine-Induced Menstrual Changes?

Amidst the global rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, a study led by Dr. Kristine Blix from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health in Oslo revealed a significant number of women experienced heavy menstrual bleeding post-vaccination. The study scrutinized over 21,000 responses from women, revealing that premenopausal and perimenopausal women had a 3.5 times higher likelihood of unexpected bleeding, while postmenopausal women had a 2.3 fold increase in risk. As a result, the European Medicines Agency revised the side effect information of mRNA vaccines to incorporate heavy menstrual bleeding. Although the exact reasons remain elusive, researchers have postulated a potential link to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein present in the vaccines.