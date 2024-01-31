Decoding Malaria: Crystal Structure of HsAsnRS and the Promising Anti-Malarial Activity of OSM-S-106

In a significant leap forward in antimalarial research, a team of scientists has revealed the crystal structure of human asparaginyl-tRNA synthetase (HsAsnRS) in conjunction with its natural intermediate Asn-AMP and a synthetic molecule, OSM-S-106. This discovery provides a deep understanding of the enzyme structural changes upon ligand binding, a process crucial in understanding how biological molecules interact and function.

Unveiling A Unique Insert

An AlphaFold model of Plasmodium falciparum AsnRS (PfAsnRS), the parasite responsible for the deadliest form of malaria, revealed a unique insert that could influence substrate dynamics. This structural feature could potentially explain differences in drug susceptibility between different strains of the parasite.

OSM-S-106: A Promising Anti-Malarial Candidate

A molecular model of PfAsnRS with Asn-tRNA and OSM-S-106 pointed towards structure-activity relationships (SAR) that are crucial for the compound's potency. OSM-S-106 emerged as a promising candidate following a screening of two million compounds from GSK's library against P. falciparum. The compound demonstrated promising anti-malarial activity and selectivity with minimal cytotoxicity, making it a frontrunner in the race for new antimalarial drugs.

Resistance Studies and Genome Sequencing

Resistance studies with P. falciparum indicated a high Minimum Inoculum for Resistance (MIR) for OSM-S-106. Genome sequencing of resistant parasites identified mutations in genes encoding PfAsnRS and a nucleoside transporter (PfNT4), suggesting PfAsnRS as the target. Further experiments confirmed the inhibitory effect of OSM-S-106 on protein translation in P. falciparum, aligning with the theory of PfAsnRS targeting.