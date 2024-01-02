en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Decoding Longevity: Insights from Coleen Murphy’s ‘How We Age: The Science of Longevity’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
Decoding Longevity: Insights from Coleen Murphy’s ‘How We Age: The Science of Longevity’

Renowned geneticist and professor of genomics and molecular biology at Princeton University, Coleen Murphy, unravels the mysteries of longevity in her latest book, ‘How We Age: The Science of Longevity’. This comprehensive work draws extensively from her experiences in leading a research laboratory and offers an in-depth exploration into the world of ageing research.

The Role of Invertebrate Model Organisms

The author highlights the significant contributions of invertebrate model organisms such as the worm Caenorhabditis elegans and the fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster in the field of genetics, immunology, metabolism, and ageing research. These organisms, despite their simplicity, have been instrumental in providing insights into human ageing.

Decoding the Malleability of Ageing

Murphy dissects a key discovery from the 1990s involving the C. elegans daf-2 gene mutation, which intriguingly extends the worm’s lifespan. This discovery is discussed as a testament to the malleability of the ageing process and its potential for drug-targeting interventions.

Genetic, Epigenetic Factors, and Lifestyle Choices

The book further explores the role of genetic and epigenetic factors in lifespan. Murphy delves into the impact of lifestyle choices, such as diet, on ageing. She discusses the possibility of transgenerational inheritance affecting ageing, a concept that could revolutionize our understanding of longevity.

Parabiosis Research and Ethical Considerations

Another fascinating area Murphy explores is parabiosis research, where young blood has been found to rejuvenate older organisms by boosting stem cell function. While this prospect raises the possibility of prolonging life, it also brings forth ethical considerations regarding the increase in years spent in ill health. Murphy emphasizes that medical interventions may not just add years to life but also improve the quality of life in old age.

In conclusion, ‘How We Age: The Science of Longevity’ offers a thorough examination of the complex biological processes involved in ageing and the potential for scientific advances to improve healthspan. Murphy’s work serves as a beacon of knowledge in the ever-evolving field of ageing research, shedding light on potential pathways towards healthier, longer lives.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Soligenix's Bivalent Vaccine Provides 100% Protection Against Deadly Viruses

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Soligenix's Novel Vaccine Shows 100% Protection Against Deadly Infections, Boosting Stock Value

By Waqas Arain

Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing

By BNN Correspondents

Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immedi ...
@Health · 10 mins
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immedi ...
heart comment 0
CEVR’s Innovative Vision Technologies Win Gold at Asia Exhibition

By Aqsa Younas Rana

CEVR's Innovative Vision Technologies Win Gold at Asia Exhibition
Spirit EMS Reports Decrease in Shelby County Emergency Calls; MEDIC EMS Joins Scott County Government

By Justice Nwafor

Spirit EMS Reports Decrease in Shelby County Emergency Calls; MEDIC EMS Joins Scott County Government
Top Mobile Apps to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions in 2024

By Shivani Chauhan

Top Mobile Apps to Support Your New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
South Wales Family’s Nightmare: A Never-Ending Battle Against Bedbugs

By BNN Correspondents

South Wales Family's Nightmare: A Never-Ending Battle Against Bedbugs
Latest Headlines
World News
Soligenix's Bivalent Vaccine Provides 100% Protection Against Deadly Viruses
40 seconds
Soligenix's Bivalent Vaccine Provides 100% Protection Against Deadly Viruses
Soligenix's Novel Vaccine Shows 100% Protection Against Deadly Infections, Boosting Stock Value
57 seconds
Soligenix's Novel Vaccine Shows 100% Protection Against Deadly Infections, Boosting Stock Value
Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo Under Investigation for Gun Discharge at New Year's Eve Party
1 min
Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo Under Investigation for Gun Discharge at New Year's Eve Party
Israel Defends Against Genocide Accusations at International Court of Justice
1 min
Israel Defends Against Genocide Accusations at International Court of Justice
Public transport, cars can operate on polling day: Public Security secretary
4 mins
Public transport, cars can operate on polling day: Public Security secretary
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
9 mins
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
9 mins
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
9 mins
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
10 mins
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
17 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
26 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app