Health

Decoding Complex Regional Pain Syndrome: A Deep Dive with Dr. Vivek Loomba

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:44 am EST
Decoding Complex Regional Pain Syndrome: A Deep Dive with Dr. Vivek Loomba

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), a neurological condition ranked amongst the most painful, often arises post-trauma impacting soft tissues and nervous system. Its exact causative factors aren’t completely deciphered, but theories trace its roots to autonomic dysfunction and alterations in central nervous system plasticity. CRPS predominantly affects extremities, manifesting through diverse pain sensations, sensory abnormalities, vasomotor disturbances, skin changes, edema, and motor problems.

Diagnosing CRPS: A Daunting Task

Diagnosing CRPS is a labyrinthine process, given its rarity and the absence of definitive tests. The diagnosis hinges on medical history, physical examination, and possibly imaging tests to pinpoint nerve damage.

The Multifaceted Management of CRPS

CRPS management necessitates early intervention and a multidisciplinary approach, encompassing graded motor imagery, mirror therapy, desensitization techniques, therapeutic exercises, smoking cessation, managing co-existing health conditions, and psychotherapy. A spectrum of medications also plays a pivotal role in the treatment plan. In severe cases, more invasive treatments are explored. Vitamin C supplementation prior to surgery might serve as a preventive measure.

CRPS: A Neurological Condition with Mental Health Implications

Dr. Vivek Loomba, from the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, underscores that while CRPS is a neurological condition, it can precipitate mental health issues. CRPS patients often grapple with anxiety, depression, stress, and in extreme cases, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Hence, prompt diagnosis and treatment are instrumental in alleviating symptoms and enhancing the quality of life.

Health India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

