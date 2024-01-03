en English
Health

Decluttering Your Bedroom: A Pathway to Better Sleep

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:32 pm EST
Decluttering Your Bedroom: A Pathway to Better Sleep

According to Dr. Katherine Hall, a sleep psychologist at Happy Beds, the state of your bedroom can significantly influence sleep quality. Clutter can induce feelings of stress and anxiety, as the brain perceives it as an unfinished task. This sense of unrest can disrupt sleep, demonstrating the importance of a decluttered and well-organized bedroom for optimal sleep.

Decluttering for Better Sleep

Decluttering can lead to improved sleep by removing visual stressors, thereby helping to lower cortisol levels, the hormone associated with stress. Dr. Hall suggests starting the decluttering process with the nightstand, as it’s one of the last things seen before sleep and the first upon waking. Eliminating unnecessary objects can help establish a peaceful sleep environment.

Creating Boundaries within the Bedroom

It’s also beneficial to separate and tidy up work-related areas within the bedroom to firmly establish a clear boundary between work and rest. Additionally, removing visible clothes and accessories from the bed can reduce visual chaos, further enhancing the sleep environment.

An Organized Approach to Decluttering

Dr. Hall recommends dividing the tidying process into manageable sections and focusing on areas visible from the bed for efficient decluttering. Such an approach not only improves sleep but also provides the energy to continue the cleaning process after a restful night of sleep.

Health Lifestyle
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

