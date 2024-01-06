en English
Health

Decluttering: A Transformative Process for a Satisfying Life

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Decluttering: A Transformative Process for a Satisfying Life

As the world steps into a new year, many people seek ways to refresh their lives, mentally and materially. One potent strategy that often emerges is decluttering—a task that demands grit but has been linked to reduced stress levels and augmented life satisfaction. Among the proponents of this transformative practice are prominent figures like executive coach Catharina Biver and psychology professor Joseph Ferrari.

Mental Decluttering: A Catalyst for Change

Catharina Biver underscores the significance of mental decluttering, urging individuals to reflect on the past year’s positive impacts, set targets for the upcoming year, and document these reflections to monitor progress. According to Biver, the act of writing down goals and aspirations plays a pivotal role in externalizing thoughts, a crucial facet of decluttering.

Material Decluttering: More than Just Cleaning

Material decluttering, often relegated to a mere cleaning exercise, has profound effects on individuals’ well-being. Professor Ferrari draws attention to the frustration and diminished life satisfaction associated with clutter, notably among older adults. In this context, the tidying technique of Marie Kondo, which emphasizes retaining only items that elicit joy, emerges as a potential solution.

Marie Kondo’s Method: A Journey of Transformation

Karin Basenach, an expert in Kondo’s technique, proposes a specific order for sorting through possessions, starting with clothes and culminating with documents and sentimental items. This process, beyond organizing physical space, can induce behavioral changes concerning consumption and storage of items. However, Ferrari cautions that clutter is subjective—what may seem like clutter to one could be invaluable to another.

Regardless of personal perspectives on clutter, the consensus among experts is clear: decluttering, both mental and material, can be a transformative experience, ushering in a more focused and satisfying life.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

