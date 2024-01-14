en English
Health

Declining Smoking Rates in America: A Closer Look at the Downward Trend

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 4:09 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 4:54 pm EST
In the battle against smoking, recent statistics indicate a promising trend: the rates of smoking among Americans are on a downward trajectory. The decrease is attributed to a combination of factors, including heightened awareness of the health hazards linked to smoking, and increased taxes on cigarettes, coupled with stringent regulations on tobacco advertising and public smoking.

Efforts Towards Smoking Cessation

Furthermore, smoking cessation programs have been gaining traction, offering much-needed support to those wishing to quit. The rise in the availability and acceptance of alternative nicotine delivery systems, such as e-cigarettes and vaping products, has also been instrumental in reducing traditional cigarette use. These alternatives, while not free of health risks themselves, are generally considered less harmful than combustible cigarettes.

Simultaneously, there has been a cultural shift in the perception of smoking. Once a socially acceptable, even fashionable habit, smoking is now increasingly seen in a negative light. This transformation is largely due to the relentless efforts of public health campaigns and education initiatives, which underline the benefits of quitting smoking, both for individual health and public well-being.

Impact on Smoking Rates

The amalgamation of these efforts has yielded perceptible results, significantly impacting smoking rates in the United States. A substantial number of individuals are either quitting smoking or opting not to start at all. This trend is not only a triumph for public health but is also a testament to the power of collective action and persistent education.

In the meantime, the government is also exploring other avenues to curb smoking. Recently announced plans to set a maximum retail price for a pack of cigarettes aim to increase revenue and prevent potential losses. The National Board of Revenue estimates that if taxes were collected based on the retail sales price, the government could have garnered an additional Tk3,500 crore in revenue from the tobacco sector. Proposals to set maximum retail prices for all segments of cigarettes are also underway, intending to protect consumers from inflated prices and bolster government revenues. These proposals, currently under discussion by officials from the Ministry of Finance, are slated for approval before the budget presentation on 1 June.

Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

