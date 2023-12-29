en English
Health

Declining Friendships: A Deep Dive into the American Social Landscape

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:21 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 2:38 am EST
Declining Friendships: A Deep Dive into the American Social Landscape

In a revealing episode originally aired on December 20, 2022, the spotlight was cast on a worrying trend impacting American society: the significant drop in the time Americans spend nurturing friendships. Based on comprehensive data, including insights from the 2021 American Time Use Survey conducted by the Census Bureau, it is reported that Americans now dedicate only approximately two hours and 45 minutes per week to their friends. This figure is less than half the time they invested a decade ago.

The Impact of Decreased Social Interactions

The observed decrease in social interactions cannot solely be attributed to the pandemic, as the trend was already apparent before 2020. The implications of this shift are far-reaching. The increase in solitary time and the decrease in time spent with friends are contributing to a rise in loneliness and social isolation. The lack of active and convenient social groups is causing concerns about the possible effects on overall happiness levels.

The Role of Social Media and Changing Social Landscapes

Dr. Marisa Franco, a noted psychologist specializing in friendship dynamics, describes social media as offering only ‘snacks of connection’ in comparison to the ‘nutrient-dense meal’ of in-person interactions. Dan Cox, from the Survey Center on American Life, points out a national decline in civic and social spaces that once facilitated structured social gatherings. This changing social landscape is becoming a hurdle for meaningful social interactions.

Friendship: A Lifeline in Modern Society

Contributing to the conversation, Danielle Bayard Jackson, a friendship coach, shares her experiences and underscores the profound influence of friendships on various aspects of life, such as mood, attention, engagement, and even academic performance. She addresses the difficulties adults encounter when attempting to make new friends and the ubiquity of the dilemma on how to form friendships in different circumstances, such as relocation, introversion, or parenthood. Her insights reveal the urgent need to place more emphasis on fostering friendships in modern society.

Health Society United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

