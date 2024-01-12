Declared Dead, Elderly Man Found Alive After Ambulance Hits Pothole

In a startling development in Haryana, India, 80-year-old Darshan Singh Brar, once deemed deceased by physicians, was discovered to be alive due to an unforeseen event. Brar was being escorted for his last rites in an ambulance when a pothole on the road triggered an unexpected revival. The abrupt jolt from the pothole led to movement in Brar’s hand, which was noticed by his grandson, who also detected a heartbeat.

A Twist of Fate

The ambulance was instantaneously rerouted to the nearest medical facility. Brar, who is known to be a heart patient, was officially declared alive and is presently receiving critical care at NP Rawal Hospital in Karnal. His family, who had already begun mourning his loss and preparing for his funeral, now holds hope for his recovery, citing the incident as nothing short of a miracle.

From Mourning to Hope

Medical personnel at NP Rawal Hospital have confirmed that Brar is independently breathing, although he is still in a critical state. He is currently situated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) dealing with a chest infection. The unusual circumstances that led to the initial proclamation of Brar’s death are yet unclear, but there have been suggestions of a potential technical error at the previous hospital.

Life’s Unpredictable Turns

This extraordinary incident has left many stunned and bewildered, shedding light on life’s unpredictable turns. The Brar family, initially plunged into grief, now eagerly awaits the recovery of their patriarch, their spirits buoyed by this miraculous turn of events. Brar’s story serves as a poignant reminder of the fragile yet tenacious grip of life, and the hope that often blossoms from the most unlikely of circumstances.