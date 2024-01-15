Deciphering the Prognostic Value of Cytogenetic Abnormalities in Pediatric HR-AML Patients Post-HSCT

A recent study has shed light on the prognostic value of specific cytogenetic abnormalities in pediatric patients with high-risk acute myeloid leukemia (HR-AML) post-allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT). While advancements in medical science have significantly improved the treatment of AML, only 70% of children become long-term survivors. Unfortunately, the survival rate for HR-AML patients remains dismal, often falling below 50%.

The Significance of HSCT in HR-AML Treatment

HSCT is recommended for patients with poor-risk (PR) cytogenetic/molecular abnormalities in their first complete remission (CR1). However, the heterogeneity within PR cytogenetic groups raises questions about the universal benefit of HSCT across all subgroups. The study aimed to determine if specific cytogenetic abnormalities at the point of diagnosis could predict post-HSCT outcomes.

Methodology of the Study

The study utilized data from the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) registry, which includes reports from 150 centers in 38 countries. Patients under 18 who received their first HSCT for AML in CR1 between 2005 and 2022 with recorded cytogenetic assessments were considered. Cytogenetic abnormalities defined as PR included monosomy 7, del(7q), monosomy 5, del(5q), among others.

Outcome Measures and Analyses

The primary endpoint of the study was overall survival (OS), with secondary endpoints encompassing leukemia-free survival (LFS), relapse incidence, non-relapse mortality (NRM), and graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) incidences. The analyses were performed using R software to evaluate the distribution of variables and their impact on survival rates. The study also discussed the clinical significance of microRNAs in hematologic malignancies and HSCT, underlining the role of dysregulated miRNA expression in the pathogenesis of hematological malignancies, and their potential use as diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers.