Health

Deciphering Neuroblastoma: The Fight for Better Treatment and Hope for the Future

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:47 pm EST
Unveiling one of the common intraabdominal and extracranial solid tumors in children, Neuroblastoma (NB), it accounts for 2.4 to 7.5 percent of childhood cancers in India, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research. Often manifesting as a mass in the neck, mediastinum, abdomen, or pelvis, approximately two-thirds of primary tumors are located in the abdomen.

Unraveling the Origin of Neuroblastoma

Dr. Shweta Bansal, Head of the Department of Pediatric Oncology and BMT at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, elucidates that neuroblastoma originates from neuroblasts. These are immature nerve cells found in the developing nervous system of a fetus or a young child. The tumor frequently forms in the adrenal glands on top of the kidneys or in nerve tissue across the body. The symptoms range from fever, low blood counts, swelling, to more severe effects like limping or paralysis if the spinal cord becomes involved.

Current Treatment Strategies and Advances

Treatment strategies for neuroblastoma are multimodal and customized to the risk stratification of the disease. They incorporate surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, bone marrow transplant, and immunotherapy. A significant advancement in treatment is the application of anti-GD2 monoclonal antibody therapy, specifically dinutuximab. This therapy has enhanced outcomes for high-risk neuroblastoma patients by harnessing the immune system to target cancer cells. A promising development in neuroblastoma treatment, it’s now available at select centers like RFH in Mumbai.

Hope on the Horizon

While challenges persist, improvements in immunotherapy, precision medicine, and collaborative research have revolutionized the treatment landscape for neuroblastoma. These developments inspire hope for improved patient outcomes and quality of life. One such story is that of young cancer survivor, Arianna Solieri, diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma. Arianna’s family raised $300,000 and relocated to the US for a month to participate in an experimental vaccine clinical trial at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. The family is now advocating for the UK Government to fund the European arm of the transatlantic clinical trial of the vaccine, opening the door for better treatment options for neuroblastoma patients.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

