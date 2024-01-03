en English
Deciphering EU Regulations on Nutrition and Health Claims on Foods

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:37 am EST
Deciphering EU Regulations on Nutrition and Health Claims on Foods

In an era of rising health consciousness, European Union (EU) regulations and directives related to nutrition and health claims on foods have become central to the decision-making process of consumers and businesses alike. A significant focus of this regulatory environment is on Regulation EC No 1924/2006, a piece of legislation aimed at protecting consumers and facilitating informed choices through the endorsement of scientifically backed health claims on food products.

Role of European Parliament and Council

The European Parliament and Council shoulder the responsibilities of establishing and upholding food safety standards, nutrition labeling, and health claims regulations. Their actions are pivotal in safeguarding public health and promoting informed food choices. The adoption of nutrient profiles, a tool to restrict the marketing of foods high in fat, sugar, and salt, however, has been fraught with challenges and delays.

Food Marketing and its Impact

The report acknowledges the strong impact of food marketing, particularly on children, and its role in aggravating public health issues such as obesity. This underlines the importance of preventive measures through promoting healthy diets. In this context, labeling and information tools assume a crucial role in steering consumers towards healthier food choices.

Need for Harmonized EU Labeling

With the increasing need for transparency in food choices, there’s a growing call for a harmonized EU front-of-pack nutritional labeling system. However, the report also points to the variable levels of scientific assessment for health claims on botanical substances and the absence of a standardized legislation concerning botanicals in foods across EU member states.

Renewal of Glyphosate and Food Control System Assessment

Recent developments in the EU food safety regulations include the renewal of approval for the use of the herbicide glyphosate in the EU until December 15, 2033. In response to safety reassessment, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has revised the acceptable daily intake for the zero-calorie sweetener erythritol. Furthermore, Chile has emerged as the first Latin American country to implement a food control system assessment, facilitated by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics.

