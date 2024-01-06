Decade of Growth: Surge in Medical Seats Boosts India’s Healthcare

In a decade marked by exponential advances in healthcare and medical education, India has seen a remarkable surge in the number of MBBS and postgraduate (PG) medical seats. The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar, disclosed these figures in a written response in the Rajya Sabha. According to her, the total number of MBBS seats has swelled to 1,08,940. This marks a substantial increase of 57,592 seats between 2014 and 2024.

Unprecedented Growth in Medical Education

PG medical seats have also seen a significant uptick in the same period. The numbers have expanded by 39,489, bringing the total to 70,674. This expansion signifies an 82 percent upswing in the number of medical colleges, escalating from 387 to 706. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has updated the final INI CET seat distribution for the January 2024 session, which demonstrates a total of 1337 seats being assigned across various medical and surgical specialties.

Government Initiatives Bolstering Medical Education

The Union Minister emphasized that under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), the government has green-lighted 157 new government medical colleges in three phases. Out of these, 108 have already commenced operations. The INI CET 2024 scores will be instrumental in determining admission to 15 All India Quota (AIQ) seats, 85 state quota medical seats, and seats in central, deemed, and private universities.

Reservation Policies Ensuring Equitable Access

The reservation for INI CET seats in India for 2024 applies to both AIQ and state quota seats. There are specific numbers of seats earmarked for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PWD categories. These developments underpin India’s commitment to enhancing medical education and responding to the demand for qualified medical professionals in the nation.