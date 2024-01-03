en English
Health

Debunking the Myth: Fruits and Diabetes – A Nutrition Expert’s Insight

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
Debunking the Myth: Fruits and Diabetes – A Nutrition Expert’s Insight

On the global stage, the narrative surrounding diabetes and nutrition is often fraught with misconceptions. One such myth, critically examined by nutrition experts Elizabeth Shaw and Emily Lachtrupp, is the idea that individuals with diabetes should steer clear of carbohydrates, particularly fruits. Deconstructing this binary thinking that categorizes foods as unequivocally good or bad, Shaw, Lachtrupp, and a cadre of nutrition professionals insist that fruits, packed with essential nutrients and fiber, can indeed be a vital part of a diabetic diet.

Fruits: Essential for Long-Term Health

Fruits are not just pleasing to the palate, but they are also powerhouses of essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and fiber. These components contribute significantly to holistic, long-term health and can even mitigate the risk of future diseases. A systematic review brought to light a compelling fact: a 7% lower risk of diabetes is linked with high fruit intake. Thus, the incorporation of fruits in daily diets is not just recommended but actively encouraged by health experts.

Complex Carbs and Natural Sugars

Erin Palinski-Wade, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator, offers an important perspective. She clarifies that fruits comprise both simple natural sugars and complex carbohydrates. The latter includes fiber, which plays a crucial role in blood sugar management. One such fruit that stands out is the avocado. Packed with unsaturated fats, it’s known to lower glucose and insulin responses, contributing positively to a diabetes-friendly diet.

Misunderstood Fruits: Green Bananas and Mangoes

Green bananas, often misunderstood in the context of diabetes, are a rich source of resistant starch. This component is significant in regulating blood sugar and insulin levels. Another fruit that often falls prey to misconceptions is the mango. Known for its sweet taste, it’s often mistakenly considered off-limits for diabetics. However, mangoes provide dietary fiber and have been found to slow sugar absorption into the bloodstream. This makes them an ally in glucose management.

However, nutrition experts recommend portion control and the pairing of fruits with proteins or fats to maintain a balanced blood sugar level. These best practices ensure that individuals with diabetes can enjoy the bounty of fruits without compromising their health.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

