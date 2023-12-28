Debunking Myths Surrounding Male Infertility: Insights from Dr. Parul Gupta Khanna

Over the past few decades, India has witnessed a significant rise in male infertility cases, a topic often overshadowed by societal misconceptions and myths. Dr. Parul Gupta Khanna, a fertility expert at Nova IVF Fertility in Gurugram, has debunked some of these widespread myths, shedding light on the realities of male fertility and its complexities.

Myths and Realities

One common myth is that male fertility is not affected by age. However, scientific research has shown that sperm quality deteriorates with age, and testosterone levels decrease, both factors that can contribute to infertility. This counters the prevalent belief that age is only a fertility issue for women.

Another widespread misconception is that optimal physical fitness guarantees fertility. Fitness does not necessarily equate to healthy sperm, emphasizing that infertility is not solely a physical health issue.

Occupation and Fertility

The belief that a man’s occupation does not influence fertility is also incorrect. Professions involving exposure to harmful chemicals or conditions can impact sperm health, causing a decline in both quantity and quality.

Masturbation and Fertility

Lastly, the idea that regular masturbation reduces sperm count is only partially correct. While it can temporarily decrease sperm count, it also improves sperm quality. Dr. Khanna advises couples trying to conceive to have intimate relations every other day to maintain optimal sperm quality.

Treatments for Male Infertility

Male fertility issues can be tackled through various means. Lifestyle adjustments, such as abstaining from smoking and alcohol, improving diet, and managing stress can contribute positively to sperm health. Certain medical interventions, like sperm freezing and IVF, can also provide solutions. Supplements and surgery are other options, depending on the specific fertility issues at hand.

In conclusion, male fertility is a multifaceted issue affected by a variety of factors, including age, physical health, occupation, and personal habits. By debunking common myths and providing accurate information, Dr. Khanna aims to increase awareness and understanding of male infertility, opening avenues for more effective treatments and healthier reproductive futures.