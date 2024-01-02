en English
Environmental Science

Debunking Myths Around Water Consumption: What You Need To Know

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:33 pm EST
Debunking Myths Around Water Consumption: What You Need To Know

In a world increasingly swamped by myths and misinformation, especially on social media platforms like TikTok, it is crucial to separate fact from fiction, particularly when it pertains to our health. This article addresses and dispels several myths about water consumption and its impact on health.

Myth #1: Cold Water is Harmful

One noteworthy myth circulating on TikTok suggests that drinking cold water can solidify fats in the digestive system, leading to weight gain or other health issues. However, experts weigh in, debunking this claim. The human body, well-equipped to regulate its internal temperature, does not allow fats to solidify due to the ingestion of cold water. In fact, cold water can be refreshing and may even slightly increase metabolism as the body works to warm it to body temperature.

Myth #2: Drinking Hot Tap Water is Safe

The belief that hot tap water is safe for consumption is another misconception. Hot water can dissolve contaminants more readily than cold water, potentially leading to higher levels of lead and other unwanted elements in the water. Thus, contrary to popular belief, it’s recommended to use cold water for consumption and to heat it separately if hot water is needed for drinking.

Myth #3: ‘Raw Water’ is Healthier

The last myth addressed in this article pertains to the concept of ‘raw water’ – unfiltered, untreated natural water. This type of water has gained popularity in some circles for its supposed health benefits and natural minerals. However, health professionals issue a stern warning: raw water may contain harmful bacteria, viruses, and parasites, which can pose significant health risks. The consensus among experts is that the safest water for consumption is that which has been properly treated to remove contaminants and pathogens.

In an age where misinformation can be easily spread and consumed, it is vital to rely on verified scientific facts and expert opinions. The health implications of water consumption are too significant to be guided by unfounded myths.

Environmental Science
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

