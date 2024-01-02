en English
Health

Debunking Fruit Misconceptions: An Insight into Diabetes and Nutrition

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
Debunking Fruit Misconceptions: An Insight into Diabetes and Nutrition

Contrary to popular notion, fruits aren’t the nemesis for individuals grappling with diabetes. Nutrition mavericks Elizabeth Shaw and Emily Lachtrupp, accentuating the essence of a well-rounded diet, advocate for the inclusion of certain fruits in the meal plans of those managing diabetes. Despite the sugar content, they emphasize that fruits are an indispensable source of essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and fiber, crucial for long-term health and disease prevention.

Understanding the Fruit Paradox

The common misconception that fruits, due to their inherent sugar content, should be off-limits for diabetics is refuted by a study published in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention & Health. The study underlines a stark contrast, indicating that a high fruit intake is associated with a 7% lower risk of diabetes compared to a low intake.

Delving into the Sugar Conundrum

Avocados and green bananas, often shunned due to their carbohydrate content, are highlighted for their health benefits. Avocados, brimming with healthy unsaturated fats, have a negligible impact on the glycemic response. Green bananas, on the other hand, are a reservoir of resistant starch that aids in regulating blood glucose and insulin. Moreover, the humble yellow banana provides ample fiber, beneficial for gut health and appetite regulation.

One of the most vilified fruits for diabetes patients, the mango, is not as harmful as it is perceived. In fact, it offers fiber that can aid in glucose management. The key, experts suggest, is portion control and coupling fruits with proteins or healthy fats to maintain blood sugar balance.

Decoding Carbohydrates and Glycemic Index

The article also brings to light the importance of understanding the carbohydrate content in food for diabetes patients. It presents a comprehensive list of Indian food items categorized by their glycemic index, explaining the three categories – high, moderate, and low. Regular blood glucose testing is emphasized as a crucial part of managing diabetes.

Shedding light on the implications of added sugars in processed foods, the article presents dates as a potential natural, nutritious, and healthier alternative to synthetic and non-nutritive sweeteners. Dates are presented as a health promoter and preventative for certain diseases, with added value. The potential use of damaged or unmarketable dates as sugar substitutes aligns with broader sustainability objectives and circular economy principles.

Health
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

