en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Debunking Cancer Myths: An Imperative for Enhanced Patient Care

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:25 pm EST
Debunking Cancer Myths: An Imperative for Enhanced Patient Care

Unveiling the invisible veil of ignorance that shrouds the understanding of cancer was the central focus of a recent cross-sectional study conducted in a tertiary teaching hospital in a sub-Himalayan region of North India. The study aimed to assess the prevalence of myths and misconceptions among caregivers of cancer patients, a critical yet often overlooked aspect of cancer care. The findings were eye-opening, revealing several prevalent myths that could potentially hinder effective patient care and treatment.

Unpacking the Myths

Involving 400 caregivers aged between 18 and 70 years, the survey used a questionnaire with ten closed-ended questions to delve into the participants’ perceptions of cancer. A majority of the participants were male (85%), with a median age of 45 years. The results uncovered a startling array of misconceptions: a significant 45.5% believed that cancer is always excruciatingly painful, 26% thought it is a consequence of sins or harm done to others, 22.8% linked it with certain injuries, and 20.8% were under the impression that it is contagious.

The Power of Counseling

The study did not merely end with the identification of these myths but went a step further by offering post-survey counseling to the participants. Healthcare workers took the responsibility of dispelling these myths, and their efforts were not in vain. Over 90% of the participants found the post-survey counseling effective in alleviating their misconceptions, underlining the importance of targeted educational initiatives in the battle against cancer.

The Global Cancer Burden and the Role of Myths

According to GLOBOCAN 2020, the global cancer burden has escalated to a staggering 19.3 million cases and nearly 10 million deaths, a figure projected to rise by 2040. Misconceptions about cancer contribute to this burden by leading to delayed medical care, advancement of the disease, and reduced survival rates. They also fuel unnecessary anxiety, stigmatization, and pursuit of unproven treatments. Thus, debunking these myths is crucial to improving early diagnosis, treatment compliance, and providing robust support for patients.

The study, beyond its immediate findings, carries a broader message about the importance of transparency and empowerment of patients and caregivers through comprehensive understanding. It also highlights the moral and legal obligations of healthcare professionals to share such information. The challenges and limitations of implementing this perspective in healthcare settings were also addressed.

The findings of the study emphasize the urgent need to eradicate these myths to prevent treatment delays and strengthen support for cancer patients. This is not just a matter of better patient care; it is a matter of life and death.

0
Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Voice Reclaimed: Parkinson's Patient Finds Hope in Adjusted DBS Treatment

By Mazhar Abbas

COVID-19 Pandemic: The Silent Mental Health Crisis Among Riyadh's High School Teachers

By Hadeel Hashem

Graves' Disease Linked to Bilateral Temporal Headaches: A Rare Medical Case Study

By Hadeel Hashem

Study Unveils Negative Impact of Female Genital Mutilation on Sudanese Women

By Hadeel Hashem

The Silent Crisis: Chronic Illness and Healthcare Costs in Australia ...
@Australia · 7 mins
The Silent Crisis: Chronic Illness and Healthcare Costs in Australia ...
heart comment 0
Gaza’s Desperate Battle Against Hunger: A Tale of Mothers and Malnutrition

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Gaza's Desperate Battle Against Hunger: A Tale of Mothers and Malnutrition
Dr. Gladys McGarey at 103: An Inspiring Figure in Holistic Medicine

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Dr. Gladys McGarey at 103: An Inspiring Figure in Holistic Medicine
Victoria’s Health Services Strained by Surge in WorkCover Premiums

By Geeta Pillai

Victoria's Health Services Strained by Surge in WorkCover Premiums
Grieving Mother Advocates for Better Asthma Training in Schools After Daughter’s Tragic Death

By Hadeel Hashem

Grieving Mother Advocates for Better Asthma Training in Schools After Daughter's Tragic Death
Latest Headlines
World News
A Voice Reclaimed: Parkinson's Patient Finds Hope in Adjusted DBS Treatment
48 seconds
A Voice Reclaimed: Parkinson's Patient Finds Hope in Adjusted DBS Treatment
COVID-19 Pandemic: The Silent Mental Health Crisis Among Riyadh's High School Teachers
4 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic: The Silent Mental Health Crisis Among Riyadh's High School Teachers
Former President Trump's Immunity Claim Challenged by Justice Department
5 mins
Former President Trump's Immunity Claim Challenged by Justice Department
Graves' Disease Linked to Bilateral Temporal Headaches: A Rare Medical Case Study
7 mins
Graves' Disease Linked to Bilateral Temporal Headaches: A Rare Medical Case Study
Study Unveils Negative Impact of Female Genital Mutilation on Sudanese Women
7 mins
Study Unveils Negative Impact of Female Genital Mutilation on Sudanese Women
The Silent Crisis: Chronic Illness and Healthcare Costs in Australia
7 mins
The Silent Crisis: Chronic Illness and Healthcare Costs in Australia
NFL Week 17: Blezow's Take on Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys
12 mins
NFL Week 17: Blezow's Take on Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys
2023 Orange Bowl: Florida State and Georgia Clash in Miami
13 mins
2023 Orange Bowl: Florida State and Georgia Clash in Miami
2023 Orange Bowl Preview: Florida State vs. Georgia
13 mins
2023 Orange Bowl Preview: Florida State vs. Georgia
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
3 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
7 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
8 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
8 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
9 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app