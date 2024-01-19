Death Investigation in Southwest Miami-Dade: Woman's Body Found in Field

A chilling discovery in Southwest Miami-Dade has sparked a death investigation, as a woman's body was found in an empty field, leaving the community in shock. The body was identified by local residents as Cassandra, or "Cassie" - a familiar face in the neighborhood.

Discovery of the Body

The grim discovery was made on Friday morning at the intersection of Southwest 174th Terrace and 103rd Avenue. Miami-Dade Police were called to the scene where they found the victim had experienced trauma leading to her death. The area was heavily patrolled by police following the discovery, leading to traffic restrictions in the vicinity.

Cassandra: Victim or Casualty?

Community members revealed that Cassandra was a known figure in the neighborhood. She was reported to be pregnant, an aspect that adds another layer of sadness to the tragedy. Family member Kriystal Coppet described Cassandra as a free-spirited person who loved life. However, she fell victim to the harsh realities of the streets.

An Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are investigating whether Cassandra was killed at the field or her body was placed there post-mortem. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's office is tasked with determining the exact cause and manner of her death. As the investigation unfolds, the community holds its breath, hoping for answers, justice, and ultimately, closure.