Health

Deanxit: A Case of Regulatory Challenges in India’s Pharmaceutical Sector

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Deanxit: A Case of Regulatory Challenges in India’s Pharmaceutical Sector

Deanxit, a psychiatric drug, is a fixed dose combination (FDC) of flupenthixol and melitracen, which has been sold in India despite being banned in its country of origin, Denmark. This move violates the Drugs and Cosmetics Act of 1940, which stipulates that a drug must be approved for sale in its home country before it can be imported into India. The Union health ministry prohibited the sale of Deanxit in 2013 due to concerns regarding its approval process and efficacy. However, it continues to be sold under different brand names by various companies.

Scrutinizing the Approval Process

The approval of Deanxit has been criticized for lacking complete clinical trial data. Reports suggest that neither Phase I, II, nor III trials were conducted in India to establish the drug’s efficacy and safety. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has been scrutinized for its approval process and alleged disregard for the requirement of clinical trials.

Legal Challenges and Continuation of Sales

Despite recommendations to ban the drug, legal challenges led to the reversal of bans and allowed the continuation of sales. This case illustrates the challenges in regulating FDCs in India. It also points to the tendency of pharmaceutical companies to sell potentially ineffective or unsafe combinations at higher prices without adequate clinical evidence.

Need for Robust Regulatory Strategies

The government’s attempts to ban such FDCs have often been entangled in litigation. This highlights the urgent need for more robust regulatory strategies. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, on the other hand, has launched a biosimilar of the anti-diabetic drug Liraglutide in India, marketed under the brand name Lirafit. The drug, priced at around INR 100 for a standard dose, will lower the cost of therapy by approximately 70% and will only be available via prescription.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

