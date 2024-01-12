Dean Riedel’s 300th Blood Donation: A Milestone in Human Compassion

In a remarkable testament to human compassion, West Milton’s Dean Riedel recently marked a significant milestone in his life – his 300th blood donation. The event took place at Soltiva, a blood donation center, on December 22nd, where Riedel was honored for his consistent commitment to saving lives through blood donation over the years. His journey, spanning several years, saw him donating whole blood until 2009 before switching to platelet donations.

A Special Celebration

As a token of appreciation, Riedel was presented with a breakfast taco by Tiara Miller, one of his preferred apheresis phlebotomists. This small gesture reflected the profound gratitude of the medical community and those whose lives Riedel’s donations have touched.

Riedel’s Valuable Contributions

Throughout 2023 alone, Riedel donated platelets and plasma 20 times, reflecting his unwavering dedication. Notably, Riedel’s blood donations bear significant value due to his CMV-negative status. This means his blood can be used for newborns and patients with compromised immune systems who require CMV-negative blood products. Such contributions are crucial in the medical world, often making the difference between life and death for vulnerable patients.

Retirement and Blood Donor Awareness

After achieving his ambitious goal of 300 donations, Riedel decided to retire from donating. His current focus is helping his son with cattle farming. However, his legacy continues to inspire others. Soltiva, previously known as the Community Blood Center, seized the opportunity to raise awareness about the vital importance of blood donations. This is particularly pertinent in January, recognized as Blood Donor Awareness Month.

The month is dedicated to honoring donors and encouraging more donations during winter, a period that typically witnesses a decline in blood supplies. The drop is attributed to the holiday season, inclement weather, and seasonal illnesses. Soltiva invites individuals to donate blood and acknowledges those who have made milestone donations, driving home the message that every donation counts and every donor matters.