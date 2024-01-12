en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Dean Riedel’s 300th Blood Donation: A Milestone in Human Compassion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:23 am EST
Dean Riedel’s 300th Blood Donation: A Milestone in Human Compassion

In a remarkable testament to human compassion, West Milton’s Dean Riedel recently marked a significant milestone in his life – his 300th blood donation. The event took place at Soltiva, a blood donation center, on December 22nd, where Riedel was honored for his consistent commitment to saving lives through blood donation over the years. His journey, spanning several years, saw him donating whole blood until 2009 before switching to platelet donations.

A Special Celebration

As a token of appreciation, Riedel was presented with a breakfast taco by Tiara Miller, one of his preferred apheresis phlebotomists. This small gesture reflected the profound gratitude of the medical community and those whose lives Riedel’s donations have touched.

Riedel’s Valuable Contributions

Throughout 2023 alone, Riedel donated platelets and plasma 20 times, reflecting his unwavering dedication. Notably, Riedel’s blood donations bear significant value due to his CMV-negative status. This means his blood can be used for newborns and patients with compromised immune systems who require CMV-negative blood products. Such contributions are crucial in the medical world, often making the difference between life and death for vulnerable patients.

Retirement and Blood Donor Awareness

After achieving his ambitious goal of 300 donations, Riedel decided to retire from donating. His current focus is helping his son with cattle farming. However, his legacy continues to inspire others. Soltiva, previously known as the Community Blood Center, seized the opportunity to raise awareness about the vital importance of blood donations. This is particularly pertinent in January, recognized as Blood Donor Awareness Month.

The month is dedicated to honoring donors and encouraging more donations during winter, a period that typically witnesses a decline in blood supplies. The drop is attributed to the holiday season, inclement weather, and seasonal illnesses. Soltiva invites individuals to donate blood and acknowledges those who have made milestone donations, driving home the message that every donation counts and every donor matters.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Federal Agencies Release Vaccine Lot Data Amid Ongoing Scrutiny
In a significant development, the federal health agencies, after enduring legal challenges and speculation, have released information on the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine doses by lot. The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), a health freedom organization, has gained access to this data and is providing it to the public for independent analysis. Identifying ‘Hot Lots’
Federal Agencies Release Vaccine Lot Data Amid Ongoing Scrutiny
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
4 mins ago
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault
8 mins ago
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
2 mins ago
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
3 mins ago
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs
3 mins ago
Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs
Latest Headlines
World News
Federal Agencies Release Vaccine Lot Data Amid Ongoing Scrutiny
2 mins
Federal Agencies Release Vaccine Lot Data Amid Ongoing Scrutiny
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
2 mins
Masonic Medical Research Institute Announces Major Expansion with New Laboratory
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
3 mins
Study Links Severe Gum Disease to COPD Progression
Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs
3 mins
Penn State Researchers Develop Model to Predict Effective Doses for Repurposed Drugs
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
4 mins
Heated Blankets and Car Seats: A Potential Threat to Male Fertility?
Motherwell's Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?
6 mins
Motherwell's Social Media Strategy: A Plea for Aid or a Play for Support?
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault
8 mins
Former Fairmont Medical Center Doctor Faces Civil Suit for Sexual Assault
Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State - A New Chapter Begins
9 mins
Korey Foreman: From USC to Fresno State - A New Chapter Begins
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
9 mins
Carlos Corberan Discusses West Bromwich Albion's Young Talent and Anticipated FA Cup Battles
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app