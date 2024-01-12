Deadly Bacterial Outbreak Prompts Temporary Closure of Maryland Animal Shelter

The Prince George’s County Animal Services Facility and Adoption Center (ASFAC) in Maryland has announced a temporary shutdown. The move comes in response to a deadly bacterial outbreak among its canine residents. The bacterial strain identified is Streptococcus Zooepidemicus, more commonly known as Strep Zoo. This highly contagious infection poses a significant threat to dogs but has shown no impact on cats or other animals within the facility.

Strep Zoo: A Canine Threat

Strep Zoo is a bacterial respiratory infection that can be fatal to dogs if not caught and treated promptly. The first signs of the outbreak appeared last week when dogs within the ASFAC started exhibiting severe symptoms of illness. This alarming development led to the immediate closure of the facility to contain the spread of the infection and protect the animals.

Swift Response to the Outbreak

Upon detection of the infection, ASFAC staff swung into action, isolating, testing, and treating the affected dogs. Veterinary medical professionals continue to oversee the operations, adhering to the best practices in shelter medicine. The team remains vigilant, identifying any animals showing signs of illness and initiating immediate treatment protocols.

Preventive Measures and Future Plans

As part of their containment efforts, the ASFAC has also embarked on a deep cleaning process to ensure the health and safety of the animals. The facility plans to reopen to the public 10 days after reporting the last new symptomatic case. This measure is designed to prevent further spread of the infection and ensure that the center is safe for public visits once reopened.

The current situation at ASFAC underscores the importance of rapid response and strict adherence to health and safety protocols in animal shelters. The temporary closure, while unfortunate, is a necessary step to protect both the animals and the public from the potential dangers of the Strep Zoo bacterial outbreak.