DC Water Advisory: Boil Water Notice Issued Due to Potential Contamination

In a move prompted by potential water contamination, DC Water has issued a boil water advisory for parts of Northwest and Northeast Washington, D.C. The advisory comes as a precautionary measure for customers experiencing low or no water pressure, a situation that could potentially lead to health risks.

Advertisment

Unforeseen Pressure Loss Sparks Advisory

A suspected water main break near 31st Street and Aberfoyle Place is believed to be the source of the pressure loss. The exact cause is currently under investigation. The sudden drop in pressure could expose the water supply to contaminants, thus warranting the advisory. Residents in the affected areas are strongly advised not to consume tap water unless it has been boiled for at least one minute. This includes water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, creating ice, and preparing baby formula.

Mapping the Impact

Advertisment

DC Water has provided a map to help residents determine if they fall within the impacted zones. This step is crucial in ensuring that all those potentially at risk are adequately informed and can take the necessary precautions to safeguard their health. Until the issue is resolved, customers are instructed to strictly adhere to the boil water guidelines.

Path to Normalcy

The earliest that the advisory could be lifted is Sunday. However, this will only occur after two consecutive days of bacterial testing yield clear results, confirming the water's safety. DC Water has pledged to keep its customers informed and provide regular updates on the situation. Until then, residents are urged to stay vigilant and prioritize their health by following the advisory guidelines.