Davina McCall Advocates for Female Visibility and Self-Love at Mid Life Sex Festival

Renowned television personality Davina McCall recently made headlines for her candid discussion about her experiences with aging and the societal perception of female visibility. In an enlightening conversation at the online Mid Life Sex Festival, McCall opened up about her personal journey and the stark transformation she observed in her public reception around the age of 45. She expressed a sense of feeling 'invisible' as the attention she was previously accustomed to in her 30s abruptly faded, leaving her feeling somewhat 'non-existent.'

Reclaiming Visibility

In response to this distressing realization, McCall decided to take control of her situation, asserting, 'I'm going to make you see me.' She highlighted the significance of self-care and active steps towards maintaining one's physical and mental wellness. Suggestions ranged from regular exercise and a healthy diet to considering hormone replacement therapy if necessary. She also advocated for women to engage in 'acts of self-love' and to place importance on their desires and pleasures.

Advocating Self-Love

McCall, a well-known advocate for women's empowerment, emphasized the importance of women desiring themselves. She advocated for the benefits of masturbation, asserting that every woman should have personal pleasure aids accessible, thereby normalizing the conversation around female sexuality and self-love. Furthermore, she touched upon the realities of menopausal symptoms like vaginal atrophy and advised the usage of lubrication and sex toys for a healthier and more pleasurable sexual life.

Insights on Dating and Relationships

Being a twice-married TV icon currently in a relationship with hairstylist Michael Douglas, McCall also shared her insights about the complexities of dating in one's forties and fifties. She particularly highlighted the challenges faced when children are involved and the necessary adjustments that come with it. During her hosting of the dating show 'My Mum, Your Dad,' she emphasized the right to love and companionship at any stage of life, thus breaking societal stereotypes about love and relationships post-middle age.