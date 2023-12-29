en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Davina McCall: A Candid Look into Her Health, Diet, and Lifestyle Choices

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:58 pm EST
Davina McCall: A Candid Look into Her Health, Diet, and Lifestyle Choices

In the February edition of Good Housekeeping, popular TV presenter Davina McCall candidly discussed her personal health journey and lifestyle choices. McCall, 56, has remained determinedly sober for 33 years, committed to the path of sobriety since her younger years. An integral part of her healthy lifestyle also includes her dietary choices, which notably involve the absence of sugar.

The Sugarless Journey

McCall’s decision to eliminate sugar from her diet was a result of a personal tragedy – the death of her sister Caroline from lung cancer in 2012. However, she has since adopted a more forgiving approach towards her dietary choices, allowing for the inclusion of natural sugars from fruit and granola, paired with kefir, a fermented milk product known for its probiotic benefits.

Exercise and Mental Health

Moving beyond diet, McCall underscored the crucial role of exercise in maintaining mental health. She opts for a regular workout routine, exercising three to four times a week through a fitness platform she owns, Own Your Goals Davina. Her commitment to fitness stands as a testament to her holistic approach to health.

Parenting, Work, and Secrets

Parenting challenges and work engagements also found a place in McCall’s revelations. As her children grow older and require less parental guidance, she expressed her sentiments on the changing dynamics. Professionally, she surprised viewers with a cameo in the Doctor Who Christmas special, a secret she successfully kept from her family. Also, her association with ZOE, a personalised nutrition company, as a brand ambassador, ties into her overall health-focused lifestyle.

McCall’s openness about her journey to health and well-being, her commitment to fitness, and her approach to parenting and work offer a glimpse into the life of a TV personality committed to a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

0
Health Lifestyle
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal

By Israel Ojoko

Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep

By BNN Correspondents

A Paradigm Shift in New Year's Resolutions: From Self-Improvement to Holistic Well-being

By BNN Correspondents

Turks and Caicos Grapples with Dengue Outbreak Amid Heavy Rainfall

By BNN Correspondents

Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contam ...
@Food · 5 mins
Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contam ...
heart comment 0
Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Ushers in New Year with Sweeping Law Changes
Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating Grief: Insights from Trauma Therapist Meghan Riordan Jarvis
The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

The Challenging Journey of Heart Transplant Patients: From Evaluation to Lifelong Commitment
National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape

By Muthana Al-Najjar

National Rehabilitation Centre to Redefine UK Healthcare Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
30 seconds
Kentucky Nurse's Inspiring Resilience After Life-Altering Ordeal
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
32 seconds
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
49 seconds
Samoa Joe Emerges as New AEW World Champion, Ends MJF's 406-Day Reign
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
1 min
President Biden’s 2023 Vacations: An Examination of Time Spent Away From Washington
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
3 mins
Century Mile's New Year's Eve Harness Racing: An Exciting Wagering Opportunity
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Denies Evo Morales' Bid for Re-election
3 mins
Bolivia's Constitutional Court Denies Evo Morales' Bid for Re-election
Super Tuesday 2024: A Crucial Juncture in the Race to the White House
3 mins
Super Tuesday 2024: A Crucial Juncture in the Race to the White House
Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep
3 mins
Orthosomnia: The Unhealthy Obsession with Perfect Sleep
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
32 seconds
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app