Davina McCall: A Candid Look into Her Health, Diet, and Lifestyle Choices

In the February edition of Good Housekeeping, popular TV presenter Davina McCall candidly discussed her personal health journey and lifestyle choices. McCall, 56, has remained determinedly sober for 33 years, committed to the path of sobriety since her younger years. An integral part of her healthy lifestyle also includes her dietary choices, which notably involve the absence of sugar.

The Sugarless Journey

McCall’s decision to eliminate sugar from her diet was a result of a personal tragedy – the death of her sister Caroline from lung cancer in 2012. However, she has since adopted a more forgiving approach towards her dietary choices, allowing for the inclusion of natural sugars from fruit and granola, paired with kefir, a fermented milk product known for its probiotic benefits.

Exercise and Mental Health

Moving beyond diet, McCall underscored the crucial role of exercise in maintaining mental health. She opts for a regular workout routine, exercising three to four times a week through a fitness platform she owns, Own Your Goals Davina. Her commitment to fitness stands as a testament to her holistic approach to health.

Parenting, Work, and Secrets

Parenting challenges and work engagements also found a place in McCall’s revelations. As her children grow older and require less parental guidance, she expressed her sentiments on the changing dynamics. Professionally, she surprised viewers with a cameo in the Doctor Who Christmas special, a secret she successfully kept from her family. Also, her association with ZOE, a personalised nutrition company, as a brand ambassador, ties into her overall health-focused lifestyle.

McCall’s openness about her journey to health and well-being, her commitment to fitness, and her approach to parenting and work offer a glimpse into the life of a TV personality committed to a healthy and balanced lifestyle.