David Marsh, Father of TV Star Kym Marsh, Succumbs to Prostate Cancer

David Marsh, father of former Coronation Street star and Morning Live presenter Kym Marsh, has succumbed to a protracted battle with prostate cancer. The family confirmed his peaceful passing at home, surrounded by his loved ones, and requested privacy during this challenging time.

Unmasking Prostate Cancer

Kym Marsh had been candid about her father’s illness since the diagnosis was announced in 2021. Her intent was not to share a personal sorrow but to raise awareness about a disease that so often goes unnoticed until too late. Emphasizing this, David himself appeared on Morning Live during Men’s Health Week, encouraging men not to delay prostate examinations.

A Family’s Struggle

The Marsh family has been grappling with the disease on a daily basis, especially after it metastasized to David’s bones. Kym Marsh took intermittent breaks from her television work, including a hiatus from Morning Live, to deal with the emotional toll of her father’s illness and to address her mental health. She also participated in Strictly Come Dancing, attributing her participation to her father’s happiness while he was undergoing hospital treatment.

Kym Marsh’s Tribute

In the midst of her father’s fight with cancer, Kym paid homage to her parents over Christmas on social media. She acknowledged the joy and love they brought into her life, thanked them for their sacrifices, and highlighted the importance of creating memories with loved ones. Even in the face of adversity, she demonstrated the power of gratitude, love, and recognition of the fleeting nature of life.